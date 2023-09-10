Net zero and ageing populations risk higher taxes, warns City bank

ageing population

The transition to net zero and pressures from ageing populations risk pushing up the tax burden, a City bank has warned.

Analysts at BNP Paribas, a French multinational bank, said that spending demands from several economic shifts meant states would likely be permanently bigger.

As a result, Marcelo Carvalho, the global head of economics, said: “I think it’s very unlikely that the tax burden is going to go down meaningfully anywhere in the world.

“It’s more likely that it either stays where it is or if anything goes higher.”

The warning comes as debt levels in many advanced economies have soared in the wake of Covid and the Europe-wide energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the UK’s tax-burden is racing towards its highest level since the Second World War, with the fiscal watchdog predicting it will be equivalent to 37.7pc of GDP by 2027-2028.

Mr Carvalho said: “With Covid, we had spending going up everywhere – in the West, in emerging markets, everywhere. Everyone’s spending increased. Now it is coming back [down] but I don’t think it comes all the way to pre-Covid levels.”

He added: “The political dynamics [mean] it is very easy to increase spending but very hard to bring it down.”

In the UK, government debt is at its highest level of more than 60 years at around 100pc of GDP, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Despite all chancellors since 2010 committing to bringing debt levels down, they have only fallen in three of the past 12 years.

Mr Carvalho said that the pandemic had created demand for higher health spending “on top of the long-term needs to invest in climate-related activities”.

BNP Paribas’ chief European economist Paul Hollingsworth added demographics was among “very big structural forces that present serious challenges to the public finances in the medium term.”

The OBR has estimated that the ratio of working age people to retirees in the UK will fall from four-to-one to three-to-one over the next 50 years despite higher immigration.

Mr Hollingsworth said: “I think what we’ll be left with is a structurally higher level of spending than in the past, but against the backdrop of higher debt servicing costs than we’ve had previously.

“It means that there’ll have to be more prioritisation from governments. They won’t be able to spend on everything and will have to cut back on some areas.”

Interest rates have risen at the fastest pace in decades across advanced economies, with the UK’s borrowing costs at a 15-year-high.

Mr Hollingsworth said that the British economy would grow at a slower pace than in the past two years, when the catch-up effect from Covid triggered growth rates of 8.7pc in 2021 and 4.1pc in 2022.

Mr Hollingsworth said: “I think the fundamental principles that have been established post-pandemic is prioritising investment spending, given the challenges that we have in terms of steering towards Net Zero and improving digitalisation.

“These are very much the kind of core components of many advanced economies in terms of where the money is going to be spent.”

The Climate Change Committee has previously suggested that the cost of moving to a low-carbon economy will range around 0.5 to 0.6pc of GDP a year over the next decades, although it’s very difficult to estimate accurately.

While the UK may see its first Labour Government in nearly a decade and a half next year, Mr Hollingsworth warned that the higher cost of borrowing and weak public finances put “a lot of constraints on whoever wins”.

He said: “From an aggregate fiscal position, there is not much that can be done. There was very little wiggle room anyway.

“You can change the balance of taxation and spending. That’s probably what would happen with a Labour government. You’d probably see relative to a Conservative government, higher taxes and higher spending.

“But in terms of that aggregate fiscal position, there are significant constraints. Many governments will find themselves in similar positions where it’s really a distributional question.”

