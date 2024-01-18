The net zero device at the heart of a £1.3bn Wall Street battle

Smart Metering Systems’ co-founder, Steve Timoney (right), believes KKR is trying to buy his company on the cheap - Phil Wilkinson

Wall Street’s “Masters of the Universe” pride themselves on spotting money making opportunities. The latest prize on offer? The smart meter in your home.

Private equity giant KKR is in the midst of a £1.3bn battle for London-listed provider Smart Metering Systems (SMS), hoping to cash in on Britain’s ambitious rollout plan for the devices.

KKR tabled a 955 pence per share offer last month, representing a hefty 40pc premium to the pre-offer stock price.

But the buyout group faces opposition: SMS’s two founders, Alan Foy and Steve Timoney, believe KKR is trying to buy their company on the cheap. They have joined forces with PrimeStone Capital, backed by the former bosses of Caryle, to push for a higher price, saying the current bid is “disappointing”.

The battle shines a spotlight on the power struggle to own Britain’s smart meter operators as the Government scrambles to hit net zero targets.

Under an ambitious rollout plan, the Government is hoping to have smart meters fitted in 85pc of British homes by 2025. It has reached 59pc today, equivalent to almost 34 million devices installed.

Smart meters are traditional gas and electricity meters but with added software on top. They are equipped with GPS, which transmits live usage data to suppliers.

Supporters say these devices can help households save money on their bills by better managing usage, though there are concerns about snooping and whether consumers have a choice in the matter.

The Government has backed the smart meter roll-out for many years, hoping they will ultimately help improve energy efficiency and help manage electricity demand by allowing utility companies to pay people to use less power at peak times.

For their owners, smart meters offer a steady stream of cash.

Providers like SMS earn annual rental fees from energy companies like British Gas for each smart meter installed. Customers ultimately pay this fee as part of their utility bill.

Initially, SMS must spend money to install smart meters, forking out around £420 to acquire a smart meter from a manufacturer – such as Elster and Landis+Gyr – and install it on the wall at home.

But once the box is fixed, the smart meter acts like a cash machine for the owner.

Energy companies pay around £45 per year to rent the box from smart meter providers, according to analyst estimates, and this fee is index-linked to inflation.

With contracts running for between 15 and 20 years, it offers a near bulletproof income stream. In practice, contracts can run on for even longer until the machine itself stops working.

Opportunities such as this don’t come along often in finance. Throw in the lower cost of borrowing many private equity firms and investment banks enjoy and the rewards on offer for Wall Street’s financial engineers is obvious.

Smart meters are appealing to private equity because firms take out huge piles of debt to buy companies. This means they require highly cash generative businesses to help pay down that debt and also pay their investors.

As a result, investors have been rushing to buy smart meter providers because of the wall of cash they promise.

Providers like SMS ensure a guaranteed income stream of cash every month, which is invaluable when you have debt payments coming due.

The scramble now is to see who can corner the largest piece of the market. “It’s a land grab situation at the moment,” says one industry observer.

There are relatively few players in the market, making owning a supplier all the more lucrative. SMS is one of four big operators alongside Calisen, Macquarie and Horizon, according to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Calisen is owned by a consortium of Blackrock, Goldman Sachs and others. Macquarie is an Australian investment giant and has a dim reputation in the UK as the former owner of Thames Water.

Calisen was once owned by KKR. The firm listed the company on the stock market in early 2020 but it was taken private less than a year later for £1.4bn.

BlackRock boss, Larry Fink, identified smart meters as a sound investment amid heightened demand for sustainable technologies - Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

KKR is not the only Wall Street investor seeking to cash in on the net zero gold rush. Investment giant BlackRock last week paid $12.5bn (£9.9bn) to buy Global Infrastructure Partners, a fund manager which owns significant green assets.

Chief executive Larry Fink said the move to a green economy, backed by governments, was a key driver for the takeover.

A day later General Atlantic, another private equity fund, got in on the act by buying green-focused infrastructure manager Actis. Actis has around 37 portfolio companies spread around the globe, focusing on net zero opportunities.

The battle for SMS is expected to come to a head on Thursday when an initial deadline to vote on the deal expires.

Between them, Foy, Timoney and PrimeStone hold 18pc of SMS shares. KKR requires 75pc of shareholders to back its deal, meaning just a small rebellion or a low turnout could scupper its deal.

KKR has a number of options on the table, including bumping up the bid, lowering the vote threshold from 75pc to 50pc, or extending the deadline. Sources close to the deal suggest all options remain on the table.

Next time you check the display on your smart meter, remember the battle for who gets to own it.

