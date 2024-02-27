Net zero push held back by red tape and low returns, say bosses

There has been resurgence in demand for oil and gas stocks - Danny Lawson/PA

Bosses have blamed red tape and low returns for hampering net zero efforts, according to PwC.

More than a third of UK chief executives said regulatory complexity and lower returns from climate-friendly investments are holding back efforts to decarbonise their businesses.

They also pointed to a lack of climate-friendly technology and weak demand from external stakeholders to help reach net zero goals.

The findings come as bosses remain under pressure to row back on environmental, social and governance (ESG) promises and instead focus on delivering shareholder returns and customer value. The post-pandemic boom in ethical investing has faded amid concerns among companies and investors of low returns and greenwashing.

Declining interest in green investing has seen billions flow out of ESG investments, with ethical funds suffering record withdrawals last year, according to data from global funds network Calastone.

The energy crisis and global political upheaval has also sparked a resurgence in demand for carbon-heavy oil and gas stocks.

Meanwhile, City chiefs have pushed back against proposals to introduce climate-related red tape concerns they would result in extra costs and complexity for businesses.

The Financial Reporting Council last year scrapped plans to introduce burdensome environmental and diversity reporting requirements in an effort to create a level playing field between UK companies and international rivals.

The latest analysis of PwC’s annual chief executive survey showed that more than a quarter of UK business leaders said they are moderately or extremely exposed to climate change threats over the next 12 months.

The vast majority of UK chief executives said they have taken steps to improve energy efficiency to reduce their energy consumption.

However, more than a quarter of the 135 chief executives surveyed said they have no plans for net zero transformation.

Carl Sizer, head of regions and management board sponsor for ESG at PwC UK, warned that ongoing geopolitical tensions and upcoming elections - including those in Britain and America - could “distract” boards from their sustainability goals.

He added: “But the culmination of major regulatory change and failure to take action on sustainability and net zero will create both competitive and legal risk.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.