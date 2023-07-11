Net zero targets under threat unless mining is stepped up, warns IEA

lithium mining

More lithium, copper and nickel mines must be opened with haste if the world wants to hit its net zero goals, the International Energy Agency has warned.

The IEA said more mining of so-called critical minerals was necessary to ensure decarbonisation goals are met, warning that a target to limit global warming was at risk without further investment in extraction.

While investment has stepped up markedly in recent years, the IEA said that “more projects would in any case be needed by 2030 in a scenario that limits global warming to 1.5 °C”.

The agency also called for more investment to help diversify supply chains and end reliance on China and Australia, the two biggest critical mineral sources in the world.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said: “At a pivotal moment for clean energy transitions worldwide, we are encouraged by the rapid growth in the market for critical minerals, which are crucial for the world to achieve its energy and climate goals.



“Even so, major challenges remain. Much more needs to be done to ensure supply chains for critical minerals are secure and sustainable.”



Lithium in particular is central to the net zero transition given its importance in battery manufacture.

Car makers, solar panel manufacturers and other industries driving the shift to carbon-free power all rely on a ready source of the metal. Demand has grown quickly and is likely to surge further because of the sheer volume needed to reach net zero.

Other minerals needed for the net zero transition include nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite.



Earlier this week, Toyota and Vauxhall-owner Stellantis warned that President Joe Biden’s electric car plans would outstrip the availability of minerals to make the vehicles, underlining the scale of the problem.

Mr Biden wants as many as two thirds of new car sales in the US to be electric by 2032.



The market for critical minerals swelled to $320bn last year and investment in mining is growing quickly – up 30pc last year.

However, delays or supply setbacks with current projects would put the world at risk of missing key decarbonisation targets, the IEA said. It called for more investment to avoid falling short.

It said: “If all planned critical mineral projects worldwide are realised, supply could be sufficient to support the national climate pledges announced by governments, according to the IEA’s analysis.



“However, the risk of project delays and technology-specific shortfalls leave little room for complacency about the adequacy of supply. And more projects would in any case be needed by 2030 in a scenario that limits global warming to 1.5 °C.”



The agency said rapid investment was needed given the long lead time for opening a mine. New pits typically take over 16 years from discovery to operations.



Another challenge is lowering the greenhouse gas emissions from mining, which remain stubbornly high.



Mines are often in remote areas away from grids, where diesel generators are common sources of electricity to power equipment. Mining trucks are also largely diesel powered.



Mining companies such as Australia’s Fortescue are backing electric trucks powered by solar panels but these are yet to be rolled out at scale.



Plans for Britain’s first commercial lithium mine were announced last month, with hopes to supply enough metal needed for 500,000 electric cars a year.

