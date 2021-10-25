U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Net1 to Host Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net1 (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today announced it will release first quarter 2022 results after the market close on November 8, 2021. Net1 management will host a conference call to review these results on November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 010-201-6800 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website.

Participants can pre-register for the November 9, 2021, conference call by navigating to https://services.choruscall.za.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2110832&linkSecurityString=3a7b066b0. Participants utilizing this pre-registration service will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a leading financial technology company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to deliver on its mission of financial inclusion through the distribution of low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses in Southern Africa, which represents a significant segment of these economies. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dara Dierks
Managing Director – ICR
Email: net1IR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:
Bridget von Holdt
Co-Market Leader | MD – BCW
Phone: +27-82-610-0650
Email: Bridget.vonholdt@bcw-global.com

Johannesburg
October 25, 2021

Sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited


