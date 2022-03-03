U.S. markets closed

net2phone Acquires Integra, an Omnichannel CCaaS Platform

net2phone
·2 min read
net2phone
net2phone

net2phone strengthens its position as a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions

Newark, NJ, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading communications-as-a-service provider and subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced that it has acquired Integra CCS, a contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider operating in the Americas and Europe.

The Integra platform provides a rich set of contact center and process features, including omnichannel support, social media integrations, chat-bot communications, workflow management, development tools for tailored contact center solutions and numerous third-party software integrations. Integra was recently named a “Most Promising Contact Center Solution Provider” by CIOReview, the leading digital technology and networking publication for technology buyers, experts, and decision-makers.

“As the CCaaS and UCaaS markets continue their exceptional growth trajectories, businesses are gravitating to providers who can support integrated communications-as-a-service offerings,” said Jonah Fink, CEO of net2phone. “With the Integra CCaaS platform, our powerful UCaaS solutions, and our industry-leading SIP trunking service, we can provide holistic solutions that deliver unbeatable value. Our channel partners in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico have begun to introduce these packages and are extremely enthusiastic about their potential.”

For organizations seeking to boost the productivity of dispersed contact center teams while moving to the cloud, the Integra platform’s strong analytics and management tools are a perfect fit providing outstanding internal visibility. Moreover, in the remote working era, customers expect diversified channel interoperability including voice with a seamless experience across channels. The Integra CCaaS platform enables a superior and consistent customer experience in every interaction, on every channel, and in real-time.

Sebastián Guttiérez, CEO of Integra, added, “We are truly excited by the synergies with net2phone and are already working to leverage its global channel partner community, communications infrastructure and extensive carrier relationships to penetrate the broader SMB and mid-enterprise CCaaS markets.”

“We have acquired a great company with an accomplished team,” said Shmuel Jonas, IDT’s CEO. “Integra is an outstanding fit for net2phone. Their innovative offerings are highly synergistic and when harnessed to net2phone’s global sales and channel partner network, we expect them to become a near term, powerful source of growth and expansion. Integra is already cash flow positive and generating near triple-digit revenue growth.”

The acquisition of Integra was financed internally by IDT.

To learn more about how net2phone’s CCaaS solutions, powered by Integra, can work for your business, visit www.net2phone.com/ccaas.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About net2phone:
net2phone’s communications-as-a-service platform helps businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Bill Ulrey
Phone: 973.951.9036
Email: william.ulrey@idt.net


