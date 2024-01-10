Netanyahu Draws Central Bank Warning of ‘Lost Years’ Over Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron made a last-ditch appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day ahead of a government vote on this year’s revised budget, calling for bolder fiscal action in support of the war effort.

In a letter sent on Wednesday morning to Netanyahu and his finance minster, Bezalel Smotrich, Yaron urged immediate budget adjustments to reduce expenses and increase revenues over the next two years. Some of the steps he laid out are highly unpopular and for now appear unlikely to be taken by the government.

“The order of the day is to undertake a vigorous and decisive activity — despite all the difficulties and challenges involved, which will strengthen the economic and financial strength of the Israeli economy and avoid lost years,” Yaron said.

The plea by Yaron, who was recently appointed to a second five-year term, marks his latest foray into a debate over the costly fiscal response to a three-month conflict with Hamas that the central bank estimates will come at a price of 210 billion shekels ($56 billion).

Yaron, who was previously a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school, has been a critic of fiscal policy during the conflict and previously questioned the attempt by Netanyahu’s cabinet to weaken the power of judges.

Budget Squeeze

A recently published Finance Ministry analysis outlined a 48 billion-shekel surge in expenses in 2024, compounded by a drop of 35 billion shekels in revenues compared with pre-war forecasts.

Israel’s deficit is expected to balloon to 6% of gross domestic product if no adjustments are made to this year’s 561 billion-shekel budget. Initial fiscal plans approved last May envisaged a budget nearly 10% smaller.

Yaron’s focus in the letter is on two specific measures that Netanyahu’s government has been reluctant to adopt — increasing a 17% value-added tax rate and canceling long-promised tax benefits for parents with young children.

If the government opts against both — or doesn’t come up with measures that offset their costs — Yaron said he doesn’t see “how the aforementioned adjustments can be made.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry published a proposed list of budget cuts that ranged from a 5% decrease in outlays on all government offices and the postponement of infrastructure projects to an increase in oversight of spending by Israel’s two main security services.

There is, as yet, no agreement on controversial issues such as the closure of some government offices and the future of discretionary allocations to the five parties comprising Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, whose aim is mostly to support religious causes and West Bank settlements.

Yaron, who additionally acts as the government’s economic adviser, also indicated he’s skeptical of the upbeat economic forecasts that have been repeatedly made public by Smotrich and other officials.

“Expecting unusually high growth at the end of the war that will help to quickly lower the debt-to-GDP ratio as it did after the coronavirus pandemic is not sufficiently grounded,” he said.

