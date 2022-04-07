U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.13
    +0.90 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9540
    +0.1540 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,504.62
    -398.26 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

NetApp acquires Instaclustr to deliver open source databases as a service

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Companies producing software are becoming ever more reliant on open source databases to build their programs, but it's complex working with all these different products. Instaclustr, a California startup, wanted to change that by offering popular open source databases delivered as a service.

Today, NetApp bought the company for an undisclosed amount. Instaclustr gives NetApp customers a way to install popular open source databases without worrying about the headaches of dealing with the raw open source. Among their supported projects are PostgresSQL, Apache Kafka, OpenSearch, ElasticSearch and Apache Cassandra.

This the latest in a series of small acquisitions for the company, which traditionally has delivered data and storage management services. In a blog post announcing the deal, NetApp executive vice president and general manager Anthony Lye said the acquisition was ultimately about improving customer experience by making it easier to install this software.

"The acquisition of Instaclustr is a strategic next step for NetApp; to do more for the customer, simplify the experience, continuously optimize and secure the platform so customers don’t have to do it themselves," he wrote.

When combined with other acquisitions the company has made recently, there is a pattern here as the company tries to shift from legacy storage vendor to something that is more relevant for customers today looking to manage workloads in the cloud.

"We’ve made a series of strategic acquisitions including Spot, CloudCheckr and Fylamynt to deliver FinOps. And with Cloud Hawk, Cloud Secure and CloudCheckr, we now deliver SecOps. We deliver solutions for our customers’ most pressing cloud needs — scale, performance, speed, efficiency, security and cost," Lyn wrote.

Ben Bromhead, CTO and co-founder at Instaclustr sees the two companies producing a logical combination for customers. "From a technology and product perspective, NetApp’s powerful infrastructure solutions pair perfectly with Instaclustr’s data-layer-as-a-service solutions and services," he said in a statement.

Instaclustr was founded in 2013 and raised around $22 million, according Crunchbase data. NetApp was founded in 1992 and went public in 1995. The stock is up slightly this afternoon. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of FY2023.

NetApp to acquire Spot (formerly Spotinst) to gain cloud infrastructure management tools

Recommended Stories

  • Colonia High School to begin air testing amid brain cancer concerns

    A 1989 Colonia High graduate's research indicates a possible link between the school and brain tumor cases among former students and staff.

  • Factbox: How Western sanctions target Russia

    The West's punishment of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine ramped up this week following the discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, seized from Russian forces. The U.S. imposed "full blocking sanctions" on Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's total banking assets, and Alfabank, the country's fourth largest financial institution. Britain also on Wednesday froze Sberbank's assets.

  • Russia removed from UN Human Rights Council after Ukraine atrocities

    Russia was removed from the UN Human Rights Council after members voted 93 to 24 in favour.

  • U.N. votes to suspend Russia from the body’s Human Rights Council

    On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly voted 93 to 24, with 58 abstaining, to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Why HP Stock Is Soaring This Week

    The tech company just got a big vote of approval from one of history's most successful investors.

  • Sanctioned Russian’s Family Sells $6 Billion Stake in Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Said Kerimov, the son of sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, resigned from the board of gold miner Polyus PJSC on Monday, the same day his family’s holding company reduced its stake in the business to less than 50%. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Sa

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Better Buy: Goldman Sachs vs. Wells Fargo

    Look past the paint job and underneath the proverbial hood, and you see that nothing is quite what it seems to be on the surface.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a