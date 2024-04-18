NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP), a company specializing in hybrid cloud data services and data management, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company on April 15, 2024.George Kurians recent transaction is part of a series of sales over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 45,575 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for NetApp Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the day of the sale, shares of NetApp Inc were trading at $103.16, giving the company a market cap of $20.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.93, slightly lower than the industry median of 23.14 but higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $103.16 and a GF Value of $80.50, NetApp Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Inc CEO George Kurian Sells 8,500 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financials, readers can visit the SEC filing and the company's stock summary page on GuruFocus.SEC FilingNetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP)

