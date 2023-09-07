NetApp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

Key Insights

NetApp's Annual General Meeting to take place on 13th of September

Total pay for CEO George Kurian includes US$1.00m salary

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, NetApp's EPS grew by 18% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 96%

The performance at NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been quite strong recently and CEO George Kurian has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 13th of September, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing NetApp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that NetApp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$17b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$11m for the year to April 2023. We note that's a decrease of 40% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Tech industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$14m. From this we gather that George Kurian is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, George Kurian also holds US$22m worth of NetApp stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.0m US$991k 9% Other US$10m US$18m 91% Total Compensation US$11m US$19m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. In NetApp's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at NetApp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, NetApp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 18% per year. Its revenue is down 3.9% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has NetApp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with NetApp, Inc. for providing a total return of 96% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 2 warning signs for NetApp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: NetApp is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

