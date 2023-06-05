NetApp's (NASDAQ:NTAP) Dividend Will Be $0.50

NetApp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTAP) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.50 per share on 26th of July. This means the annual payment is 2.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

NetApp's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, NetApp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 14.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NetApp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. NetApp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 69% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like NetApp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think NetApp might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for NetApp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is NetApp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

