NetApp's (NASDAQ:NTAP) Dividend Will Be $0.50

NetApp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTAP) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.50 per share on 24th of April. This makes the dividend yield 1.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

NetApp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by NetApp's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 31.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NetApp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

NetApp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.1% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.1% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

NetApp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting for NetApp for free with public analyst estimates for the company.

