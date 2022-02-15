U.S. markets closed

NetBase Quid Announces the Ad Winners from Super Bowl LVI®

·3 min read

NetBase Quid data reveals the top performing commercials during the Super Bowl according to social media conversations and sentiment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, revealed social media data around the top performing commercials aired during Super Bowl LVI®, the hottest event of the year for advertisers. The data looked into the regions and demographics from the total of 7.6M social media posts and 453B impressions from the big game.

www.netbasequid.com (PRNewsfoto/NetBase Quid)
www.netbasequid.com (PRNewsfoto/NetBase Quid)

The top five winners from this year's Super Bowl commercials with the highest positive sentiment included:

1. Marvel's Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Spot

  • 941,450 Mentions

  • 70% Positive Sentiment

  • Top Terms

2. Samsung/Suga from BTS - Over The Horizon ad that was anticipated to air, but didn't

  • 627,000 Mentions

  • 98% Positive Sentiment

  • Top Terms

3. McDonalds and Kanye

  • 139,100 Mentions

  • 71% Positive Sentiment

  • Top Terms

4. Squarespace and Zendaya

  • 68,650 Mentions

  • 93% Positive Sentiment

  • Top Terms

5. Expedia and Ewan McGregor

  • 40,600 Mentions

  • 84% Positive Sentiment

  • Top Terms

This year's top and lowest performing ads fell into noticeable trends reflected from NetBase Quid's data.

Winners tap into current consumer and social trends

Superhero fatigue clearly hasn't hit consumers yet, with Marvel's trailers for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and Disney+ series Moon Knight helping the brand to the top of the Super Bowl advertisers list in terms of mentions.

K-Pop continues to drive online conversations, and while Samsung's spot with BTS member Suga didn't air as fans were expecting prior to the game, it still had a strong showing on social media, beating out McDonalds, Expedia and even Salesforce in social engagement.

Hashtag bonanza

At the game's end, the pure volume winner was Marvel by a mile, with #doctorstrange registering over 308k mentions during the game's telecast.

It was followed by #multiverseofmadness with over 101k mentions and #scarletwitch with nearly 82k mentions - both hashtags related to the release of their upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

"The Super Bowl is a cultural phenomenon not only in the sports world, but also in the advertising world," said Paige Leidig, Chief Marketing Officer, NetBase Quid. "Every year brands vie for consumer attention and purchasing power in just a minute or less. This year's top winning brands not only had great commercials, but they also tapped into the most recent consumer trends to influence viewers."

The highest percentage of social media conversations came from the United States with 2.4M posts, and 36M households – or 1 in 4 US homes – tuned in to the game, according to Samba TV.

To read the full data breakdown and list of commercial winners, please visit https://netbasequid.com/blog/ad-winners-super-bowl-lvi/.

Methodology

NetBase Quid analyzed global public conversations throughout the entirety of the Super Bowl, from the kick-off to the final whistle on February 13, 2022.

About NetBase Quid

We make the world make sense.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG, and The New York Times.

Learn more at www.netbasequid.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netbase-quid-announces-the-ad-winners-from-super-bowl-lvi-301482058.html

SOURCE NetBase Quid / BAM Communications

