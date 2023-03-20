NetBet adds SmartSoft Gaming to its portfolio

Netbet Enterprises Limited

SmartSoft Games are now online at NetBet Casino

LONDON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet – one of the world’s most innovative online casinos – has partnered with SmartSoft Gaming to bring their unique brand of Xgames into their library.



NetBet’s have a long and illustrious history in the online casino gaming world, with over 20 years at the top of the industry. They have a strong customer base allied with a whole host of innovative slots for players to enjoy and navigate. High-quality providers are an essential part of NetBet’s product offering, and the new partnership with SmartSoft Gaming is sure to be extremely beneficial.

SmartSoft Gaming are based in Tbilisi, Georgia and Malta, are join a long list of Eastern European gaming providers to make themselves a real presence in the online casino world. They have plenty of new titles entering the NetBet Casino library including JetX, Balloon and more.

NetBet’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted to welcome SmartSoft Gaming to NetBet Casino and their unique titles on offer will no doubt be extremely popular in our library.

“SmartSoft are able to deliver an exceptional online gaming service and this collaboration will boost the portfolio of the Xgames we are able to offer at our ever-expanding online casino.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com

About NetBet

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com/



