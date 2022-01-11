U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,945.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,606.25
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,166.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.54 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2370
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.00
    -13.94 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.51
    -53.72 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,211.23
    -267.33 (-0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

NetBet Italy partners with Play’n GO

NetBet IT
·1 min read

Play’n GO’s latest games available to all NetBet Italy players

ROME, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet – Italy’s favourite online casino – has added Play’n GO’s latest titles to its casino games library.

As a leading online casino, NetBet Italy is always evolving its product offering to ensure every customer can enjoy the latest features and best games, maintaining its reputation as customer experience leaders. By updating their library with Play’n GO’s latest titles, NetBet Italy shows its ongoing commitment to bringing the most enjoyable games to its players.

Play’n GO has a suite of mobile responsive games equipped with some of the most dynamic features in the industry. Highlights from their portfolio include Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead, Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus and Fire Joker.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Play’n GO are a favourite among our players, and we’re delighted to continue our offering of their products to all our loyal customers. The inclusion of this provider helps us in our commitment to delivering the best online casino experience that we’re known for.”

Luisa Allegro, Head of Sales, Italy, at Play’n GO, added: “When we sign a new deal, we become true partners and strive to always provide clients, and their players, more.

One way we bring more to the table is through innovations such as Dynamic Payways. Many of our most exciting titles in the Italian market today feature these mechanics, such as Charlie Chance 2 or Prism of Gems. And with more innovative Dynamic Payways titles on our roadmap that should do well in Italy too, we can’t wait to get started with NetBet, and expect that this is just the start of a long and fruitful relationship.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it


Recommended Stories

  • Binance’s CZ has poker to thank for $96 billion Bitcoin fortune

    Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao originally bought into Bitcoin after being conviced during a poker home game in 2013.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Bid To Launch Barstool In NY Fails?

    Penn's Barstool is not among the nine sports betting apps chosen to operate in mega market New York. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As BetMGM's Debut In New York Nears?

    MGM Resorts' BetMGM is poised to go live in New York, as online sports betting begins in the Empire State. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Iowa's sports gambling explodes in popularity

    Iowans placed almost $1.25 billion in sports bets in the first six months of the current fiscal year, according to records published Friday by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC).That surpasses the amount wagered in the entire previous fiscal year, averaging more than $6.8 million each day between July and December.Why it matters: Much of the bets are placed online and critics like Tom Coates of Consumer Credit of Des Moines warn that the convenience is fueling addictions and social pro

  • Brunswick County woman wins big in NC lottery with scratch-off

    A N.C. lottery scratch-off ticket from Kopp's Kwik Stop 2 proved a big surprise for one Brunswick County woman.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Now Has 50% of His Personal Wealth in Bitcoin

    The famed fund manager has invested heavily in bitcoin in his funds before, but now he’s revealed that half of his personal holdings are in the crypto and related holdings.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As Covid Trends Cut Into Visa's Cash-To-Credit Conversion Runway?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Cov

  • Big tech is selling off, with households more exposed than ever

    Big tech and Internet stocks were under pressure on Monday amid a market sell-off in high-growth stocks. The declines came amid a rising 10-year treasury yield.

  • Pagaya Is Said to Add $150 Million to PIPE in SPAC Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a financial technology company that’s going public through a blank-check firm, is increasing the size of an equity placement by $150 million as part of the deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Va

  • Collect stable income up to 4.1% by being the landlord of GameStop and AMC — gain exposure to red-hot meme stocks without the crazy volatility

    Want exposure to meme stocks without the high risk? Collect their rent.

  • Las Vegas Sands Cut to Underperform Amid Macau Headwinds. Shares Lose About 5%.

    In a note Monday about casino stocks, BofA Securities observed that for Las Vegas Sands it expects “a continued tough path for Macau amid the 3 C’s risks: COVID, concession and crackdown.”

  • Wall Street banks see four U.S. hikes in 2022, but inflation is a wild card

    Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect four U.S. interest increases this year starting in March, a more aggressive call than a week ago even as the situation remains fluid given the possibility that the supply shock to the economy could ease and consumer prices could stabilize. Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan, and Deutsche Bank all issued research notes forecasting that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at least four times in 2022, more than a broad consensus from as recently as late December for three hikes. Goldman also sees the Fed starting the process of reducing its more than $8 trillion balance sheet, or so-called "quantitative tightening" (QT) as soon as July.

  • Silicon Valley Bank eyes more sustainable loan financings

    Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SBV Financial Group said Monday it plans to provide $5 billion or more by 2027 in loans, investments and other financings for 10 types of sustainable practices. The bank also plans to become carbon neutral by 2025. The business types targeted by the bank's climate tech and sustainability and project finance practices includes circular economy, climate resilience, energy efficiency and demand management, green buildings, renewable energy and energy storage, sustaina

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir

  • The Nasdaq Composite just staged its biggest intraday comeback in nearly 2 years, ending positive after a 2.7% plunge

    It was a rebound for the ages for the Nasdaq Composite Index on Monday, which bounced back from a 2.72% decline to end in positive territory.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound Amid Light Trading

    Bitcoin topped $42,500 on Sunday after reaching its lowest mark since late September the day before; ether reaches over $3,200.

  • Major UK companies plan 2022 investment surge - Deloitte

    Major British companies plan a surge in investment in 2022 to meet strong demand and respond to climate change against a backdrop of growing labour shortages, according to a survey from accountants Deloitte. If the plans translate into action, they could help ease long-standing problems with weak productivity in Britain, which many economists blame on lower rates of business investment than in other rich nations. "CFOs seem to be looking past Omicron and plan to focus their businesses on growth in 2022," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.