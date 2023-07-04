Netcare (JSE:NTC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At ZAR0.30

Netcare Limited (JSE:NTC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of July to ZAR0.30. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which is above the industry average.

Netcare's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Netcare's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 86.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from ZAR0.528 total annually to ZAR0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.3% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 21% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Netcare's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Netcare's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Netcare that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

