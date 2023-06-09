Netcare (JSE:NTC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Netcare Limited (JSE:NTC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of July to ZAR0.30. This will take the annual payment to 4.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Netcare's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Netcare's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 86.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.528 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.3% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 21% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Netcare's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Netcare will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Netcare is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Netcare that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

