Netcompany announces completion of the acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A.
Company announcement
No. 18/2021
1 November 2021
Netcompany announces completion of the acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A.
Today, Netcompany Group A/S announces the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A., a leading European IT solutions and services group with strong international presence and expertise. Please refer to company announcement 17/2021 of 8 October 2021.
The completion of the transaction follows the fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including all necessary approvals.
The financial Impact from the inclusion of Intrasoft International S.A from 1 November 2021 to 31 December 2021 will be communicated in connection with the release of Netcompany Group Q3 results on 4 November 2021.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment