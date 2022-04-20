Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- NTCYF
Major shareholder announcement
Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.
Danske Bank A/S has today informed the Company, that Danske Bank A/S as of 15 April 2022 directly (0.47%) and indirectly (4.55%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV in aggregate holds 2,511,496 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 5.02% of the total share capital and directly (0.47%) and indirectly (4.73%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, Kapitalforeningen Danske Invest Institutionel and Danske Invest SICAV controls 2,598,134 voting rights corresponding to 5.20% of the total voting rights in the Company.
For further information, please see the attached notification form.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
+45 24 91 75 33
Attachments