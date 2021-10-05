U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.75
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,979.00
    +109.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,510.25
    +48.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.30
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.05
    +0.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.60
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    +1.15 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2280
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,990.40
    +2,361.11 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.56
    +991.88 (+408.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.91
    +45.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Netcompany - Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Netcompany Group A/S
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company announcement
No. 16/2021

5 October 2021


Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction

Netcompany confirms that it is exploring a potential transaction involving an acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A.

There can be no certainty that any transaction will occur and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

+45 51 19 32 24

Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel

+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Bitcoin set to become legal payment in Brazil

    Brazil’s Federal Deputy Aureo Ribeiro has revealed that Brazilians could soon be able to buy houses, cars and even McDonald’s with Bitcoin.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Palantir: Lack of New Government Contracts a Bearish Sign, Says Analyst

    There’s Good news on the horizon for Palantir (PLTR) investors. According to William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek, the investment firm’s Dotted Line tracker shows the big data specialist has been awarded a $90 million/four-year contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (the VA) with its Foundry software. The analyst thinks an announcement should be made this week. However, investors shouldn’t get too excited as that is about where the good news ends. While Mielczarek naturally calls thi

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • China’s Developers Priced for Meltdown as Contagion Risk Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryChinese junk dollar bonds were poised for t

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv