Netcompany - Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction

Company announcement
No. 16/2021
5 October 2021
Netcompany statement in response to media speculation regarding a potential transaction
Netcompany confirms that it is exploring a potential transaction involving an acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A.
There can be no certainty that any transaction will occur and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
+45 24 91 75 33
