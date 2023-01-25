U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Netcompany Group A/S
·3 min read
Netcompany Group A/S
Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement
No. 02/2023

                                                                                                                                                 25 January 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan (the “LTIP”).

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

André Rogaczewski

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

b)

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Shares

 

 DK0060952919

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 6,820 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 6,820 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            6,820

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

 

 N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

25 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Claus Jørgensen

Reason for the notification

Position/status

COO

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Shares

 

 DK0060952919

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 6,820 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 6,820 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 0            6,820

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

 

 N/A

Date of the transaction

25 January 2023

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)




Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Thomas Johansen

Reason for the notification

Position/status

CFO

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Shares

 

 DK0060952919

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 3,789 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 3,789 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)         Volume(s)
 DKK 0            3,789

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

 

 N/A

Date of the transaction

25 January 2023

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

+45 51 19 32 24

Tine K Boye, General Counsel   

+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


