Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Netcompany Group A/S
·3 min read
  • NTCYF

Company announcement
No. 03/2022

25 January 2022

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 (the “2018 LTIP”).

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

André Rogaczewski

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

b)

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Shares



DK0060952919

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 15.857 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 15.857 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 15.857

d)

Aggregated information



N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

25 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Claus Jørgensen

Reason for the notification

Position/status

COO

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Shares



DK0060952919

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 15.857 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 15.857 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 15.857

Aggregated information



N/A

Date of the transaction

25 January 2022

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Thomas Johansen

Reason for the notification

Position/status

CFO

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Shares



DK0060952919

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 8.810 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 8.810 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 8.810

Aggregated information



N/A

Date of the transaction

25 January 2022

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

+45 51 19 32 24

Tine K Boye, General Counsel

+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


