Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement
No. 03/2022
25 January 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 (the “2018 LTIP”).
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
André Rogaczewski
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
b)
LEI
5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 15.857 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 15.857 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
25 January 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Claus Jørgensen
Reason for the notification
Position/status
COO
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
LEI
5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 15.857 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 15.857 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
Aggregated information
Date of the transaction
25 January 2022
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Thomas Johansen
Reason for the notification
Position/status
CFO
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
LEI
5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 8.810 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 8.810 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
Aggregated information
Date of the transaction
25 January 2022
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24
Tine K Boye, General Counsel
+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment