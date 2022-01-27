U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Netcompany Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NTCYF

Company announcement
No. 05/2022

27 January 2022

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

André Rogaczewski Holding II ApS ( reg. no.: 39622408)

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Closely associated person to André Rogaczewski CEO of Netcompany

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

b)

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Shares



DK0060952919

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 484.74 103,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Holdingselskabet Claus Jørgensen II ApS (reg. no.: 39622327)

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Closely associated person to Claus Jørgensen COO of Netcompany

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

LEI

5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Shares



DK0060952919

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 484.74 103,000

Aggregated information

N/A

Date of the transaction

27 January 2022

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

+45 51 19 32 24

Tine K Boye, General Counsel

+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


