Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement
No. 05/2022
27 January 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
André Rogaczewski Holding II ApS ( reg. no.: 39622408)
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Closely associated person to André Rogaczewski CEO of Netcompany
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
b)
LEI
5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
27 January 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Holdingselskabet Claus Jørgensen II ApS (reg. no.: 39622327)
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Closely associated person to Claus Jørgensen COO of Netcompany
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
LEI
5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
27 January 2022
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24
Tine K Boye, General Counsel
+45 24 91 75 33
Attachment