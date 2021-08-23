NetDragon Signs MOU with Thailand MoE to Launch English Smart Classroom Lab Project

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with the Office of the Basic Education Commission ("OBEC'') under the Ministry of Education Thailand ("MoE") to set up English Smart Classroom Labs for schools in Thailand. This MOU is signed as an important milestone towards realization of the MoE's Education 4.0 initiative, which aims to prepare students in Thailand with global competitiveness for a new era of economy based on innovation and digital technology.

As part of the rollout, NetDragon will provide its several flagship education technology products to enable an effective and interactive learning experience. Among them, the Company's award-winning gamified English learning platform, English Galaxy, will provide an adaptive learning experience with authentic learning materials based on Cambridge English. English Galaxy not only generates real-time and insightful learning analytics for teachers to keep track of students' progress, but also provides appropriate recommendations for each student with the use of adaptive AI engine. The effectiveness of English learning will be further enhanced by the Company's AI-enabled oral exam and practice software developed by Chivox as part of the overall solutions. Both English Galaxy and the Chivox applications will run on NetDragon's global online learning community platform Edmodo to enable a social and collaborative learning experience, as well as extension of the learning beyond the classrooms. Last but not least, the Company's Promethean ActivPanel, together with its award-winning software solutions, will provide a powerful tool for teachers to maximize engagement with students within the Smart Classroom Labs.

Thai Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong commented, "We believe that the English Smart Classroom Lab with the AI-enabled blended learning solutions offered by NetDragon will help students improve their English skills in a more engaging, collaborative and effective way, compared to only using the traditional teaching model. Students will be able to take advantage of the technology to gain deep understanding of the English language while those in rural areas could get the same quality of education as students in big cities. This will help create equality across the board and minimize education chasm. Our partnership with NetDragon will enable us to leverage full use of the most advanced education technology, as we aim to deliver quality education to students across the nation."

Dr Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We are excited to support Thailand in realizing their far-reaching initiative of Education 4.0. With the strong breadth and depth of our product and technology offerings, together with our unrivalled track record in country-level rollouts, we are in a unique position to deliver positive, transformational impact to learning in Thailand. We are pleased to have the opportunity to be an integral part of this transformation, and we look forward to a fruitful long-term partnership that will provide tremendous contribution to not just the quality of education in Thailand, but also its long-term economic development."

