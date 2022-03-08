U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

NetDragon's Promethean ActivPanel Remains Global Market Leader for Interactive Displays

·3 min read
In this article:
  • 0777.HK

HONG KONG, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Promethean, continues to be a global leader for Interactive Flat Panel Displays ("IFPD") technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2021 report on the World IFPD market. As education systems continue to navigate new COVID-19 variants and a larger shift back to in-person learning models, the demand for IFPD continued to increase for the last quarter of 2021.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Excluding sales in China, Promethean was the global K-12 education sector IFPD market leader from 2018 to 2021 collectively. From January to December 2021, Promethean achieved a 23.0% volume share of the total IFPD market. In that same 12-month time period, Promethean remained the number one brand in the United States, United Kingdom & Ireland and took the lead in Germany. Most recently, in Q4 2021, Promethean held a strong lead in the United States, achieving a 33.4% volume share of the IFPD market.

As most transitioned back to the classroom, Promethean continued to partner with schools to provide a seamlessly integrated solution that includes interactive displays, teaching software, professional development, and support. Promethean's ActivPanel is designed to engage students, spark imaginations, and create unforgettable moments. The ActivPanel includes Promethean's lesson delivery software ActivInspire and ClassFlow, which provides interactive lessons, activities, quizzes, and thousands of immersive resources, no matter the learning environment. Promethean's 25-year tradition of designing products with teacher input has allowed the company to create innovative tools that make a lasting impact and continue to evolve with the classroom.

"As education systems in diverse communities settle back into in-person learning, Promethean remains committed to providing a superior learning experience and the highest level of support to educators, students, and administrators," said Chris Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "Emerging from a transformative time in education, Promethean is proud of the partnerships we made to deliver Interactive Displays to schools globally."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

