U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,952.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,607.25
    -17.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.86
    +0.68 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.10
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5150
    +0.3070 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,214.92
    +175.62 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    +2.16 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,292.29
    +153.61 (+0.59%)
     

NetEase Torches Blizzard in Fiery Post as Warcraft Spat Escalates

Zheping Huang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- NetEase Inc. struck back in an escalating public dispute with US gaming giant Blizzard, accusing its longtime partner of being “rude and inappropriate” when negotiating to keep World of Warcraft on PCs in China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Chinese company fired the latest salvo in a dispute between the two studios that’s set the stage for the withdrawal of franchises like Diablo, Warcraft and Overwatch from the world’s largest gaming arena. NetEase was responding to a post Tuesday in which the Activision Blizzard Inc. unit said NetEase had rejected its offer to extend their licensing agreement another six months while they work out new terms.

NetEase likened the situation to a longtime spouse who’s faithless or cannot make up their mind. “It’s as if they were riding a donkey while looking for a horse, proposing a divorce while still engaging with the same partner,” NetEase said, using a common euphemism for sex in a harshly worded Chinese statement on its WeChat page.

NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says

Blizzard and NetEase broke off talks late last year on a new licensing agreement that would have prolonged their 14-year partnership of delivering Blizzard titles to the Chinese market. The mutually beneficial relationship helped NetEase become China’s second-biggest games distributor, after Tencent Holdings Ltd., and offered Blizzard a way into a key Asian market.

Beyond financial terms, the key sticking points in the dispute included ownership of intellectual property and control of the data of millions of players across China, Bloomberg News previously reported. In its latest statement, NetEase said it never sought to control IP rights in its tie-up with Blizzard, whose gaming assets it only used upon mutual agreement.

Blizzard’s games are set to be withdrawn from China on Jan. 23 if there’s no extension or alternative distributor found. The company has promised to let World of Warcraft players save their progress with a new service. NetEase warned that it cannot guarantee the safety of that service, which may pose a security risk.

NetEase will still publish Diablo Immortal in China, a popular mobile role-playing game it developed in conjunction with Blizzard that’s subject to a separate long-term deal.

Sentiment on China’s Weibo social service has been largely critical of Blizzard, with users pointing to the company’s efforts at an extension as a means to bridge the gap while it negotiates a better deal with a competitor. Blizzard has said it’s still in negotiations with several Chinese distributors, but it’s unclear if local leader Tencent is among them.

“Blizzard’s proposal, including its statement today, is rude, inappropriate and not in line with business logic,” NetEase said. “It never considered the interests of gamers and NetEase.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent, NetEase Score More Wins As China Awards More Gaming Licenses: Report

    Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), and miHoYo scored a win as China granted publishing licenses to 88 online games. The largest gaming company Tencent won at least one game license for a mobile game named "Yuanmengzhixing," Reuters reports. China's second-largest gaming company NetEase bagged a license for a shooting game named "Chaofanxianfeng." miHoYo, the famed developer behind Genshin Impact, won one license for a game named Honkai: Star Rail. Beijing initiated a

  • EU preparing to stall Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition: report

    The EU is preparing to give Microsoft an antitrust warning in the coming weeks over its deal to purchase Activision Blizzard, according to a new report.

  • Activision Blizzard says NetEase dismisses proposal to extend ties

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Activision Blizzard Inc, the U.S. video game developer behind hit franchise Warcraft, said on Tuesday its Chinese publisher NetEase Inc had turned down a proposal to extend their long-time partnership for six months as it looks for a new partner. In a statement on microblogging site Weibo, the U.S. firm's subsidiary Blizzard China said it contacted NetEase last week with a proposal to extend their partnership and that the Hangzhou-based company had declined. "It is a pity that NetEase is not willing to extend services of our game for another six months on the basis of existing terms as we look for a new partner," Blizzard China said.

  • African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z

    In the coming decades, Africa will be a significant growth market for mobile games, driven by the proliferation of technology adoption among the continent’s youthful population. Since its launch in 2018, Carry1st, a publisher of social games and interactive content across Africa, has raised funding from investors such as Google via its Africa Investment Fund and Avenir Growth Capital. Both a16z and Konvoy participated in this financing round, which included TTV Capital, Alumni Ventures, Lateral Frontiers VC and Kepple Ventures.

  • Lego Star Wars for $29 (over 50% off) — and 8 more great video game deals

    Catch these winter sales while you can: Pokémon Violet, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and more.

  • Why U.S. investors can’t afford to ignore Wednesday’s BOJ meeting

    For years, U.S. investors could largely ignore Japan and its monetary policy makers. Those days are over.

  • Costco, Microsoft Are Stocks Fit For Recession: Goldman Sachs

    If the economy has a hard landing, Goldman Sachs strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 21% to 3,150.

  • Rallying Japanese Chip Startup Outshines Recent Big Global IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese chip design firm’s share-price has almost doubled since the stock debuted in Tokyo last year, outperforming similarly sized or bigger initial public offerings globally amid bets on its unique business model.Most Read from BloombergItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyShares of Socionext Inc.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • United Airlines Beats Estimates, Sees Revenue Climbing

    United Airlines reported fourth-quarter earnings of $843 million on total operating revenue of $12.4 billion, up 14% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Qatar’s $450 Billion Wealth Fund Eyes Soccer, Tech in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The head of Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund said it will use the current economic turmoil as an opportunity to rebalance its portfolio and is co

  • Rolling Over Company Stock: When It Does—and Doesn't—Make Sense

    Here's what to do if you have company stock in a 401(k) and you're leaving your job. It's not what you might think.

  • U.S. Supreme Court asks for gov't views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked for the Biden administration's views on Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc's bid to revive their challenges to patents owned by the California Institute of Technology, in a dispute in which Caltech previously won $1.1 billion in damages from the companies. The justices asked for the U.S. solicitor general's input on a lower court decision that prevented Apple and Broadcom from arguing the patents were invalid at trial. Caltech had no comment on the Supreme Court's order.

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Se

  • When Is the Best Time to Buy a Home?

    Knowing when to buy a home is as vital as knowing what you're going to buy and where you're going to buy it.

  • Bull Of The Day: Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

    This stock recently snapped a streak of three misses in a row with a solid earnings beat