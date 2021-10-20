U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,339.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,410.25
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.80
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4000
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,953.95
    +1,829.63 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.16
    +17.80 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.48
    -4.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Netflix says 142 million households watched Korean series 'Squid Game'

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

According to Bloomberg, Netflix's pre-recorded call to shareholders announcing its third-quarter results gives us another glimpse at how successful Squid Game was. Around 142 million households worldwide watched the Korean-language show about debt—ridden individuals playing a deadly game for a cash prize worth tens of millions of dollars. That makes it the most-viewed new show in Netflix history, the publication said. 

Squid Game captured the "cultural zeitgeist" and claimed the number 1 spot in the streaming giant's rankings in 94 countries, including the US, Netflix has revealed. Since there's a huge demand for all things Squid Game, Netflix has also announced that consumer products based on the show are now on their way to retail. 

A few days ago, Bloomberg obtained documents detailing the company's scores for "impact value" and "efficiency." Netflix has been pretty secretive on the metrics that make a title successful or not, and the documents showed how it measures series' and movies' success. Squid Game was a standout, generating $891.1 million in impact value, which is around 41.7 times — that's its efficiency score — its budget of $21.4 million.

Thanks in part to Squid Game's massive viewership, Netflix said it posted its best subscriber growth of the year. "As the quarter continued, we saw an acceleration in our growth," Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said on the call. It welcomed 4.38 million subscribers in the third quarter, mostly from Asia and Europe, and it expects to get 8.5 million more customers in the final quarter of 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook settles with Justice Department over H-1B hiring practices

    Facebook has reached separate settlements with the Department of Justice and Department of Labor over its hiring practices related to foreign workers.

  • Xi Eyes Innovation, Oversight to Grow China’s Digital Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to support development of key technologies while strengthening regulation of the country’s tech giants as part of his strategy to expand the digital economy.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its

  • Traders Worry Over Ghana Debt Trajectory Ahead of Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGhana’s credit-risk premium has soared to the highest since the start of the pandemic ahead of next month’s budget.It may widen further if Finance Minister Ken O

  • Paulina Porizkova, 56, Flashes Her Toned Abs And Legs While Wearing Only A Bedsheet

    The 56-year old supermodel flaunted her totally sculpted abs, butt, and legs while naked in bed. Pilates, dance, and boxing help keep her in tip-top shape.

  • 'Squid Game' documents may show how Netflix rates the success of its content

    Netflix's black box on streaming metrics cracked open a bit with documents reportedly revealing that 'Squid Games' generated $891 million in 'impact value.'

  • Sony test lets some PS5 owners quickly share screenshots and clips via mobile

    Sony has tweeted that it's testing a beta that will let PS5 players share screenshots and clips via smartphone using the PlayStation app.

  • Real Tone is Google's attempt at a more inclusive Android camera

    The software comes standard in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

  • Facebook is reportedly changing its name

    Facebook is rebranding and changing its company name as soon as next week, according to The Verge.

  • FDA proposes rule for over-the-counter hearing aids

    When it's finalized, the measure should make it easier for people to access affordable hearing aids.

  • Paulina Porizkova, 56, wears nothing but a bed sheet in latest photo

    Paulina Porizkova seems to have enjoyed some rest and relaxation during a nearly three-week long hiatus from Instagram as she returned to the social media platform with a risqué photo in bed. The 56-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but a bedsheet on Monday morning as she wrote about "Mankind's greatest invention."

  • Google's Pixel 6 can translate text as you type

    Live Translate is one of many AI features powered by the new Tensor chip.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Alibaba Unveils One of China’s Most Advanced Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a new server chip that’s based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned Arm Ltd., according to a statement Tuesday. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, said the silicon will be put to use in its own data centers in the “near future” and will

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • Meghan McCain Tells All: ‘The View’s’ ‘Toxic Work Environment,’ Why She Really Left and Her Feud With Joy Behar

    In the 25-year history of “The View,” Meghan McCain is one of the only co-hosts to leave on her own — without being fired. McCain’s decision to quit the most-watched show on daytime TV wasn’t one that came easily for her. Her four years on “The View” were marked by ratings peaks in ABC daytime, […]

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. BlackBerry expanded its enterprise software business, discontinued its first-party smartphone business five years ago, then licensed its brand to third-party smartphone makers. Nokia sold its handset division to Microsoft in 2014, bought its rival Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 to expand its core telecommunications equipment business, and started to license its brand out to other smartphone makers that same year.

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what you need to know about the new MacBook Pros and 3rd-generation AirPods.

  • Alibaba Unveils In-House Chip to Boost Cloud Services. Amazon, Microsoft Beware.

    The chip is the third semiconductor introduced by Alibaba since 2019 and comes amid Beijing’s push for semiconductor independence.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a day in the red.