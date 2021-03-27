U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,234.59
    +2,392.41 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Netflix is launching 40 anime movies and shows in 2021

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Netflix will have a much larger anime collection to choose from by the end of this year. The streaming giant has announced at Tokyo's AnimeJapan 2021 Expo that it's launching around 40 anime shows and movies within the year, which is double the number of titles it released in 2020. As Bloomberg notes, it's likely part of the company's efforts to appeal to audiences in Asia and in international markets as a whole now that most North American viewers already have subscriptions. 

During the event, Netflix has revealed that it's involved in the anime adaptation of Japanese manga Record of Ragnarok, which is about 13 gods fighting 13 humans in one-on-one battles to decide the fate of humanity. The list of anime shows to premiere this year also includes The Way of the Househusband (available starting on April 8th) about a former yakuza who becomes a housemaker. Another notable title in the list is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which will feature Claire's and Leon's voice actors from the 2019 Resident Evil remake and will be available for streaming later this year. 

Netflix has revealed a new poster for Yasuke revolving around a Black samurai in an alternate feudal Japan, as well. Meanwhile, Eden is a show set thousands of years into the future centering around two robots secretly raising a human child who's been woken from stasis. It's directed by Irie Yasuhiro, who also directed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

While it most likely won't be able to offer an anime library as vast as Sony's if Funimation's Crunchyroll acquisition goes through, Netflix's diverse collection could still attract anime fans worldwide. It says Eden and Yasuke are both "brand new stories brought to life by a wealth of international creators, further strengthening Netflix’s ambitions to diversify their lineup of original anime by working with top creators from both in- and outside of Japan." 

Yasuke
Yasuke

Recommended Stories

  • Drako's $1.2 million EV supercar goes drifting on an ice lake

    Drako took its 1,200 horsepower GTE supercar EV around a snow track and ice lake to show what its 4WD torque-vectoring system could do.

  • VW's electric ID.Buzz Microbus will hit the US in 2023

    Europe gets the EV next year, but VW probably won't release the fully autonomous version in the US.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Touches 50 Day EMA

    The British pound rallied on Friday to break above the 1.3750 level again. However, the 50 day EMA looks as if it is trying to offer resistance.

  • Bitcoin Traders Keep Buying the Dip, Blockchain Data Suggests

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • Dalio on Bitcoin: ‘Good Probability’ It Will ‘Outlawed’ by US Gov

    The Bridgewater Associates founder said Wednesday that bitcoin has "proven itself" but could face something akin to the 1930s ban on owning gold.

  • U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against companies over Xinjiang

    The United States on Friday condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said the social media campaign and consumer boycotts had targeted American, European and Japanese businesses.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year: Reuters poll

    Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields. But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks' pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.7540% on March 18, a level not seen since January 2020 - before the pandemic sent yields and stocks crashing.

  • How to guarantee retirement income for people without savings

    Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has a plan to improve retirement savings for the 50% of Americans who have very little to no savings.

  • One Ultra-Rare Metal Is Doing Much Better Than Bitcoin This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s one metal that’s leaving all commodities -- and even Bitcoin -- in the dust this year. The challenge for investors is buying it.Iridium, one of the rarest precious metals and mined as a byproduct of platinum and palladium, has surged 131% since the start of January, far beating Bitcoin’s 85% gain. It has rallied on supply disruptions in the past year and rising demand for use in electronic screens, refiner Heraeus Group said.With a market much smaller than its more famous sister metals, production issues can have a big impact on prices. Betting on it is difficult too, as demand is dominated by industrial users. Iridium isn’t traded on a bourse or through exchange-traded funds, retail buyers are limited to ingots from a handful of dealers and the few major investors dealing in it go straight to producers.“The lead time on the supply side is too long to increase supply in a timely fashion,” said Jay Tatum, a portfolio manager at Valent Asset Management. “The only near-term solution is higher prices to get people to sell their existing holdings.”Iridium, which is also used in spark plugs, has climbed to $6,000 an ounce, according to Johnson Matthey Plc data. That makes it more than three times more expensive than gold.Part of iridium’s appeal comes from the limited investment in production of platinum, which is largely used in autocatalysts to curb emissions, while investors weigh potential increases in platinum demand from new hydrogen technologies against a shift to electric vehicles.The outlook for tight supply also helped drive up prices of other platinum-group metals. Palladium is about 9% below an all-time high, rhodium reached a record $29,800 an ounce this week and ruthenium has rallied to an almost 13-year high.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- An extraordinary spree of block trades on Friday erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media companies.The unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, while rattling some of their industry counterparts. It also spurred speculation among some traders of forced selling by a fund being liquidated.A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Goldman Sachs did not respond to a requests seeking comment.Among the affected stocks were Chinese giants such as Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Two North American media companies, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. were also hit particularly hard.Several major investment banks with ties to Tiger Cub hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify.The Chinese ADRs whipsawed throughout the day as more blocks were said to be offered in Iqiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. The morning selloff dragged peers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S. on Friday, with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also managed block trades that included ViacomCBS, Discovery, Farfetch Ltd and Shopify Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Some of those shares were stung multiple times, with Discovery being the subject of at least three block trades. ViacomCBS and Discovery, which were already under pressure from a slew of analyst downgrades, posted their biggest one-day drops ever.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with link to hedge fund in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sensex, Nifty rise over 1% as Tata Group coompanies jump after favourable court verdict

    Indian shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by beaten-down financial stocks and a jump in shares of Tata Group companies after the country's top court ruled in favour of the autos-to-steel conglomerate. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.27% to 14,507.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.2% to 49,008.50. India's top court backed the removal of Tata Group's former chairman Cyrus Mistry, whose family firm owns an 18% stake in the group holding company, Tata Sons.

  • CBDCs Will Reduce Demand for Bitcoin, Says South Korea Central Bank Chief

    Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol says once central bank digital currencies (CBDC) are introduced, the demand for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin fall.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • Seven Charts Show How Brexit Has Already Changed the City of London

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson was asked whether he thought the finance industry would keep its rights to trade freely in the bloc. “I do, I do,” he told reporters. It was never that simple. Half a decade later, billions of dollars in assets and thousands of jobs have moved to the continent after the U.K. negotiated a bare-bones trade deal with the EU that largely sidelined finance, giving cities across the bloc the chance to lure firms in flux. While the two sides may be just about to ink an agreement to cooperate on financial regulation, neither expects the return of business as usual.European cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris have each captured some of the shifts so far, although none has emerged as the clear winner yet. Some of these changes, like share trading volumes, happened overnight. In other areas, like jobs, it is more of a slow drift as firms and individuals try to work out which city in the evolving post-Brexit landscape suits them best. “We will have Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin all in the mix to take some part of the financial system,” Mairead McGuinness, the bloc’s commissioner for financial services told journalists in March. “Markets will decide that and are probably best placed to do that.”The situation remains fluid and the eventual outcome uncertain. The U.K. and EU are due to sign a memo of understanding at the end of March to cooperate on financial rules, which might smooth the path to greater access for British firms through so-called equivalence rulings in future. Some flows might change direction as the U.K. starts to set its own rules outside the single market, while areas key to London’s decades-long dominance as a financial center — including the clearing of trades — have proven sticky so far. “I don’t think you can create a financial center,” said Douglas Flint, chairman of U.K. fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen. “The EU’s challenge is one of where do you choose to locate such a center and how do you get other EU competing countries to cede whatever activities they host.”But if the first three months of 2021 are any indication, Brexit could remake financial centers across Europe in the coming years.Here’s what has happened so far:Share TradingEuropean equity markets opened on Jan. 4 to a once-in-generation, “big bang” shift. Nearly all of the trading volume in shares of European companies that was handled in in the U.K. bolted to the EU. London soon lost its crown to Amsterdam as the continent’s top place to buy and sell shares. Trading in Swiss equities, which had been blocked while Britain was a member of the EU, resumed in February, helping to increase business on U.K. platforms. Britain is now hoping to boost equity markets by making it easier for companies to go public in London.Swaps TradingLondon has long been a global center for interest rate swaps trading, recently beating out New York and cities across Europe and Asia. But the City took a hit to its dominance after the EU blocked firms based inside its borders from trading certain benchmark contracts on London-based platforms. Seeing a rupture in markets between the EU and U.K., some banks routed business to Wall Street instead, where both jurisdictions allow trading, although London is still a dominant player when off-facility trading is included.Derivatives ClearingOne key part of the financial market has yet to face much disruption: derivatives clearing. London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse, LCH, won a decision from the EU that allows it to handle European business through June 2022. The EU is making clear, though, that it wants the balance of power to shift, drawing more euro-denominated business inside its borders. The Bank of England has already vowed that the U.K. will resist any EU move to force business to relocate.Investment BankingInitial public offerings are another area where the Square Mile continues to overshadow its continental rivals. Listings in the U.K. are firmly on course for a record first quarter, with companies from bootmaker Dr. Martens to Russian discount retailer Fix Price raising a combined $7.2 billion. That’s before the U.K. government’s proposed loosening of listing requirements takes effect.M&A bankers are also enjoying a bumper year. Foreign companies’ acquisitions in the U.K. have nearly tripled this year to $66 billion, a record for that time period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Takeovers of publicly-traded U.K. companies have risen more than sevenfold. This may reflect weakness rather than strength, however. British companies have become more vulnerable targets as the valuation gap between local stocks and other major markets widened over the past year.Jobs and AssetsFinance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc, according to a study by consultancy EY. About 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets are also on the move. Dublin has attracted the largest absolute numbers of firms of all types relocating to the bloc. Frankfurt and Paris have also been popular among larger firms like universal banks, investment banks and brokerages.Property PricesWhile tax changes and a comparatively sluggish U.K. economy have had the biggest impact on property prices, Brexit uncertainty and the migration of Brexit bankers may be exacerbating existing trends in property prices. Since the U.K. voted to leave the EU, London property prices have increased by 6%, compared to a fifth in Dublin and Amsterdam’s 40% rise. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork agrees $9 billion SPAC merger to finally get stock market listing

    WeWork said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp, enabling the office-sharing company to complete a stock market listing two years after its failed first attempt. The merger with BowX, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), values WeWork at around $9 billion, a steep drop from the $47 billion the money-losing company was worth in a 2019 private funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. Later in 2019, WeWork attempted an initial public offering but pulled the plans due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style.

  • Insight: Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Continue to Be Choppy

    Gold has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as the market simply continue to go back and forth based upon the greenback.

  • Lenders Are Seizing Equity Stake in Minnesota’s Mall of America

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenders are seizing minority stakes in Minnesota’s Mall of America and another massive shopping center that were used as collateral for debt on the long-troubled American Dream project in New Jersey.Developer Triple Five Worldwide had pledged 49% of its equity stakes in Mall of America and the West Edmonton Mall in Canada as collateral for the $5 billion shopping and entertainment center located west of Manhattan in East Rutherford.As cash flow problems hit American Dream, the stakes in the other two mall are being seized by lenders, according to a representative for Triple Five. That comes after an executive at the company said earlier this month that investors were likely to take that step.JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the administrator for the senior lenders on American Dream, according to project filings. Other lenders include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and CIM Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The lenders declined to comment. The Financial Times reported earlier Friday that lenders were set to take the stake in Mall of America.Triple Five is owned by Canada’s Ghermezian family. A representative for Triple Five said the move by lenders would not affect operations at the retail properties. All three malls have reopened with capacity restrictions after closing for months because of the pandemic.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Hedge Funds as Long Bets Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- In a year when mutual-fund stock pickers are shining, their hedge-fund counterparts are bleeding.After being burned during January’s retail-driven short squeeze in stocks such as GameStop Corp., now hedge funds are feeling the pain on the long side as well. A basket of the 50 most-popular stocks has fallen this month, while a group of the 50 most-crowded shorts gained, dealing a double blow to performance, client data compiled by Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage unit show.As a result, the long-short spread, a measure of the industry’s above-market returns, or alpha, has worsened after a brief recovery in February. Down almost 11% since the end of December, hedge funds’ alpha is heading for the worst year since at least 2015.While Morgan Stanley didn’t identify any specific stocks, the latest hedge-fund filings shed some light on what positions may have added insult to injury. Churchill Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, and internet stocks like Twitter Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. were among their favorites at the start of this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. These stocks are down more than 20% this month as rising yields sparked a sudden selloff in speculative names and richly valued technology shares.“The market keeps shifting every few days or every week,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist for Charles Schwab & Co. “In many cases, hedge funds tend to be -- not all of them -- but they’re often momentum traders,” he added. “As soon as something starts to get momentum, it suddenly reverses and they get caught on the wrong side.”The weak showing contrasts with mutual funds that just had one of their best starts to a year in a decade. Large-cap active funds beat their benchmarks by an average of 2 percentage points in the first two months of 2021, according to Bank of America.Read more: With Tech Oligarchy Shaken, Active Funds Are Having a Great TimeThat comparison isn’t strictly apples to apples, though. Hedge funds are evaluated on their most concentrated bets, while mutual funds are judged by the performance of all their holdings. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that professional speculators are doing poorly, at least going by client data at Morgan Stanley.It’s a rare blunder for an industry that’s historically been good at picking stocks. Their alpha from crowded longs and shorts stayed positive in most of the previous six years, averaging more than 5%, Morgan Stanley’s data show.“Unlike the pain seen back in January which came almost entirely from the short side, longs are now the ones weighing most heavily” on returns, Morgan Stanley wrote in the note. “Performance has been challenging over the past few weeks, with most strategies capturing little upside in the first half of March, and now capturing much of the recent downside.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.