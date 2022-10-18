U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    +0.62 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.60
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1970
    +0.2410 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,285.56
    -307.05 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Netflix account crackdown: Sharing your password? It will cost you starting in 2023

Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household?

Your days may be numbered.

Netflix said Tuesday it will roll out plans globally to “monetize” account sharing early next year.

How it will work: Netflix will make it easier for you to share your Netflix account with family or friends who don’t live with you by creating “sub accounts” or “extra members.” Each sub account would get a login, profile and personalized recommendations.

The company said this week that you will also be able to transfer your profiles to new accounts which would make it easier for people who share accounts to get their own.

Streaming service guide: How many people can watch Netflix at once?

Ye buying Parler: After being locked out of Twitter, Ye set to buy conservative social media platform

“We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023,” Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders. “After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create subaccounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends.”

The strategy is similar to tests Netflix has been running in Latin America that forced subscribers to pay an extra $2.99 for each additional home streaming Netflix.

Though the company has long been aware that its subscribers share passwords, they didn’t do anything about it until earlier this year when the company reported its first year-over-year decline in subscribers.

At the time executives estimated that 100 million households were streaming without paying.

Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.

With growing competition in streaming services, Netflix can’t afford to ignore the issue. It’s focusing on adding subscribers and making more money from the subscribers it already has.

The company added 2.4 million new subscribers in the September quarter, more than expected, according to quarterly earnings released Tuesday.

It still added fewer than it did a year ago when it reeled in 4.4 million new subscribers.

Netflix says it expects to add 4.5 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter, also down from a year ago when it added 8.3 million new subscribers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix to crack down on account, password sharing in 2023: earnings

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • These Are the New Federal Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions For 2023

    FEATURE The IRS has announced inflation adjustments to the standard deduction and other tax provisions for the 2023 tax year. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 will rise to $27,700, up $1,800 from tax year 2022.

  • Netflix's earnings beat and subscriber growth show 'everything is working': Analyst

    Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao assesses Netflix'x latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth figures, while also examining the streaming platform's plans for ad-tier subscription services and content programming.

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • GE Puts Its Famed Crotonville Management Academy Up for Sale

    The company’s sprawling Crotonville training academy on the Hudson River in New York is for sale as GE cuts ties with a site that once embodied the company’s managerial prowess.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

    Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 15% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The headline numbers were very good for Silvergate. The bank has built a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables crypto exchanges and institutional investors to transact in real time and therefore trade crypto more efficiently.

  • United Airlines stock rises amid earnings beat

    Shares of United Airlines are moving higher in after-hours trading following the company's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t