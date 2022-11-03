U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,748.57
    -79.54 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,513.94
    -646.89 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.17
    -263.03 (-2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.40
    -48.53 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -3.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.38 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    -0.0061 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1353
    -0.0192 (-1.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4340
    +0.7710 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,745.74
    -2,838.92 (-15.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.89
    -55.81 (-13.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     
273

Netflix ad tier debuts at 'a pivotal moment for the industry,' ad exec explains

Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read

Netflix's (NFLX) ad-supported tier officially arrives in the United States on Thursday.

The ad plan, dubbed "Basic with Ads," will cost $6.99 a month in the U.S. — just below Disney's ad-based price point of $7.99 (which will roll out on December 8.)

"Basic with Ads" will complement Netflix's existing ad-free tiers and be available in 12 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain.

The ad tier will feature an average of 4-to-5 minutes of ads per hour. At launch, ads will run 15 or 30 seconds in length, with some running prior to the start of a program while others will be mid-roll ads.

Wall Street analysts are largely bullish on the profitability aspects of the new ad tier, and advertising experts refer to the debut as a make-or-break moment for the media industry.

"It is absolutely a pivotal moment for the industry," Kevin Krim, CEO of advertising measurement platform EDO, told Yahoo Finance, citing Amazon's (AMZN) Thursday Night Football as another watershed moment when streaming, subscription, and ad-supported went to the masses.

Looking back, the executive explained, this "will be the moment where the vast majority of Americans became crystal clear that there's going to be a new way to get the must-watch TV that they care about — and it's going to be through a subscription-based and an ad-supported business model."

Amid concerns that Netflix subscribers will trade down to the ad-supported version, Citi Managing Director Jason Bazinet previously told Yahoo Finance Live that he views the introduction of advertising as a lucrative revenue driver.

"It's not a spin down risk — it's a spin up opportunity," the analyst maintained, estimating that the company could secure $10 or more in advertising revenue per ad-tier subscriber in the U.S.

"Big Mouth" on Netflix. (Screenshot/Netflix)
"Big Mouth" on Netflix. (Screenshot/Netflix)

"I think what we have learned as an industry is that there's a limit to the number of consumers out there that will pay," EDO's Krim said. "Advertising is a really smart way to subsidize those subscription fees."

Krim added that streaming is going back to basics as its new dual revenue model mimics that of traditional cable television.

"This is our new future," he maintained. "You won't see anyone going backwards. I'm absolutely confident that ads will be part of Netflix's future."

The streaming giant is currently utilizing a fixed price model for advertisers (and would not reveal its cost-per-thousand rate), noting that it's open to adjusting that model in the future.

Netflix Worldwide Advertising President Jeremi Gorman previously revealed that the platform "nearly sold out all of its [ad] inventory" globally for launch — bucking the trend of a global ad spend slowdown.

This is our new future. You won't see anyone going backwards.Kevin Krim, EDO CEO on streaming giants embracing ads

'That's where you could start to see tension in this move'

Since Netflix's rise to the top of the streaming wars, the platform has adopted has a mass amount of programming with the majority of its content considered "niche."

"That's where you could start to see tension in this move — tension between this premium niche programming that they source from around the world versus what is typically effective for ad-supported content," Krim warned. "As a programmer, you tend to play it safe in order to attract the largest audience that will still be palatable to advertisers. That's going to push Netflix into uncharted territory from a content strategy perspective."

Netflix reportedly hasn't finalized new licensing agreements with big-name studios that include Disney (DIS), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), Sony Pictures Television (SONY), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Lions Gate Entertainment. Those studios serve as suppliers and production houses behind several content-drivers for Netflix like "Grey's Anatomy" (Disney), "The Crown" (Sony Pictures Television), and "You" (NBCUniversal).

Consequently, about 5% to 10% of overall content won't be available for users in the ad tier due to varying licensing restrictions across countries.

Other concerns center around ad integration, with analysts hoping that content interruptions don't disrupt the binge model that's made Netflix so successful.

"Innovation will be fascinating to watch with a culture like Netflix, which wants to be different and wants to have a good user experience," Krim said. "Over time, I think we'll see brand sponsorship integrations into the content itself. Netflix already does that quite a bit. It's very low key, but they're really one of the best in the industry."

Refining measurement and increasing engagement will be other types of growing pains for Netflix to tackle. The company plans to lean on Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings system, which will become available some time in 2023, to help advertisers better understand how the platform can reach their target audience.

And overall, with Disney entering the ad space next month amid a flurry of existing competitors, Krim stressed the importance of performance:

"Streamers today are going to have to prove it or lose it — prove the value of what you're selling because there are too many other choices for ad buyers."

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Disney stock drops after reporting earnings miss, wider streaming loss

    Disney reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to know.

  • Disney stock plummets 12% after earnings miss: 'The costs finally caught up'

    Disney stock plummeted another 12% on Wednesday following the media giant's big Q4 earnings miss.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line's Newest Offer Is Pure Nostalgia

    There will always be a group of young adults who now have established careers and disposable income, and that are willing to shell out a bit extra to not just see a band that they grew up loving but to really make it an experience. Festivals, package tours, Las Vegas residencies, and cruises built around people with cash to spend who want to make a special trip out of it are nothing new. Last month saw the debut of Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival, which will return next year.

  • ‘I just killed it’: Musk scraps Twitter’s gray ‘official’ label just hours after its launch

    On Wednesday, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk abruptly ended a new project on his social media platform. Twitter began rolling out a new designation labeled “official” on some larger accounts on Wednesday morning, but Musk replied to a Twitter user later in the day saying “I just killed it,” regarding the project. Upon his purchase of the social media company, Musk revamped Twitter Blue, a subscription service where users can pay $7.99 for a verified badge.

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Meet Mastodon, the Twitter ‘killer’ Elon Musk is keeping an eye on

    Eugen Rochko was, by his own admission, a heavy user of Twitter.

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Elon Musk says he’s not dumb, doesn’t try to be dumb but is sometimes dumb in new interview

    The billionaire said on a Twitter Spaces event that he wanted to be “adventuresome” with the company and that he was “moving pretty fast here”

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • What is Mastodon? The 'Twitter Killer' attracting hundreds of thousands after Musk's takeover

    The Mastodon social media platform has attracted nearly half a million new users since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

  • Disney will need to ‘get through this near-term volatility,’ analyst says

    RBC Capital Market Media Analyst Kutgun Maral joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney earnings, macroeconomic headwinds, the Disney+ ad-supported tier, Netflix looking into sports streaming, and margins in the parks business.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs, calling himself responsible for the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fri

  • Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘the worst’ amid increasing criticism – but it is also ‘the best’

    Elon Musk has said that Twitter is the “worst”, but also the “best”, amid increasing criticism of his brief time owning it. Mr Musk has faced criticism and a number of scandals in the time he has been owning and running the company, despite doing so for little over a week. It wasn’t clear whether Mr Musk’s comments were describing the company, the site that it operates, or both.

  • Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices

    Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website. The proposed class action in Seattle federal court objected to an agreement that took effect in January 2019, under which Apple gave Amazon discounts of up to 10% on its products, in exchange for Amazon letting just seven of 600 resellers stay on its platform. This transformed Amazon into the dominant reseller of new iPhones and iPads on its website, according to the complaint, after it had previously carried a limited number of Apple products as well as knockoffs.

  • Oil prices tally a third straight loss as U.S. crude supplies post biggest weekly rise in a month

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, posting a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies.

  • Midterm uncertainty could be “kick-off to potential substantial gains’ for markets: Strategist

    Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections and how it could impact the markets.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Return To Office: Pfizer To Enforce 2-3 Days In Office Starting January

    Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said the U.S. employees would have to return to their workplaces two to three days a week starting in January. About one-third of Pfizer's employees have still not returned to the office as concerns about the pandemic have begun fading, Bourla said in a panel discussion at the Paley International Council Summit in New York. Pfizer joined forces with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to develop one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at top speed during the pandemic

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength