U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    +0.62 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1950
    +0.2390 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,285.56
    -307.05 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Netflix adds 2.41M subscribers, soaring past expectations

Lauren Forristal
·3 min read

Things are looking up for Netflix this quarter. The streamer added 2.41 million subscribers, bringing the total to 223.09 million. Netflix expected a net gain of 1 million subs in the third quarter, so today's results far exceed its own expectations and analysts’ expectations. The company reported earning $7.93 billion in revenue in Q3 2022, whereas analysts predicted $7.85 billion.

This will be Netflix's first increase in a while, particularly in its U.S. and Canada subscriber base. The company reported a spike in 104,000 subscribers in the region, making the new total 73.4 million. The last time Netflix experienced subscriber growth in the U.S. and Canada was in Q4 2021.

The company expects 4.5 million paid net adds in Q4 2022.

Netflix experienced two very grim quarters in recent months, losing a total of 1.2 million global subscribers. A significant number of layoffs have also occurred, including the more recent downsizing of its animation department. However, with the addition of its new ad-supported tier coming to the platform in November, the company has potentially opened itself up to new customers looking for a cheaper way to stream.

“The reaction from advertisers so far has been extremely positive, and we believe that more choice, especially for more price-conscious consumers, will translate into meaningful incremental revenue and operating profit over time. That said, it’s still very early days, and since we’re keeping our existing plans ad-free, it will take us time to build up our membership base and the associated ad revenue," the company wrote in its letter to shareholders.

Netflix revealed last week that the Basic with Ads plan would cost $6.99 per month and include four to five minutes of advertisements an hour for TV shows and movies. The launch will occur one month before rival Disney+’s ad-supported tier, which will cost $7.99 per month.

Netflix undercuts Disney+ with launch of its $7/month ad-supported plan early next month

Today, investors also learned how the company intends to reduce password sharing on the platform. Netflix said that, starting in early 2023, it will give account members the ability to create subaccounts for account borrowers. This “extra members” feature was first tested in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Netflix launched a profile transfer feature yesterday to help account members transition to their own accounts without losing personalized recommendations, viewing history and other custom settings.

Netflix launches new ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to help monetize account sharing

Also, the company noted that the one-year anniversary of its gaming launch is approaching. Netflix continues to invest in mobile gaming, despite the recent report that less than 1% of its subscriber base plays its games. Last month, Netflix announced the addition of game handles for subscribers looking to play its exclusive games. Also, the streamer is establishing an internal games studio in Finland.

In breaking news, Netflix is also launching a new studio in California and expanding into cloud gaming.

Netflix to expand into cloud gaming, opens new studio in Southern California

Netflix continues to remain focused on content, investing in big-budget films such as the anticipated “Knives Out” sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which will have a limited debut in theaters during Thanksgiving weekend before its streaming release on December 23.

Netflix only managed to nab three Primetime Emmys this year, however, its controversial drama series on Jeffrey Dahmer, “Monster,” has a total of 824.2 million viewing hours. The company boasted that the series is among the most watched for this quarter.

More to come…

Recommended Stories

  • Job seekers are in the "driver's seat" this holiday season, expert says

    Companies are coming out with big incentives, including higher wages.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

    Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today

    Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Iamgold are up 16.9%.

  • Netflix Q3 earnings beat with streamer adding 2.4M subscribers

    Netflix (NFLX) reported its fiscal third quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, crushing expectations and prompting shares to surge more than 14% in after hours trading.

  • Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising. Shares of Netflix jumped 14% in after-hours trading, boosted in part by the streaming giant's forecast that it would pick up 4.5 million customers in the fourth quarter. From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide, more than double what Wall Street expected.

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.