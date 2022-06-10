Netflix announces games tied to its popular shows, including ‘The Queens Gambit,’ ‘Shadow and Bone’ and more

At its annual Geeked Week event, Netflix announced a slew of new titles coming to its gaming service this year. A few of the new games are tied to some of Netflix's most popular TV shows, including "The Queen's Gambit," "Shadow and Bone," and "Too Hot To Handle." The streaming service currently has 22 games available and plans to have 50 titles by the end of this year, some of which it announced today.

Neftlix's upcoming The Queen's Gambit: Chess game will let players enter Beth Harmon's world and take chess lessons, play matches and compete against friends. The company says the game pays homage to its hit TV show. The game was developed by United Kingdom-based Ripstone and will launch sometime in 2022.

The upcoming Shadow and Bone: Destinies title is a single player role-playing game based on the Netflix fantasy-drama series. Users will be able to play their favorite characters and travel across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Netflix says that players will have to make decisions that will determine the course of their journey during the game. The title was developed by Germany-based Chimera Entertainment and will launch soon.

The company's upcoming Too Hot To Handle game is based on the streaming service's popular reality series of the same name. The game will see players meet and mingle with others who are all vying for their affection. The title was developed by Croatia-based Nanobit and is expected to launch soon.

The streaming service is also going add a new La Casa De Papel game based on the popular Spanish heist crime TV show. Netflix says the game will see players pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire's casino in Monaco. The game was developed by Colombian developer Killasoft and will be launching soon.

The company is also launching a vertical climber game called Poinpy where players will bounce upward and feed the blue beast that is behind them. They higher you go, the more challenging areas you'll encounter. The game was developed by Japan-based Team Poinpy and Ojiro Fumoto. The title was published by Devolver Digital and is launching today.

Netflix also announced a new vertical scrolling game called Lucky Luna where players will venture into the depths of mythical temples and dungeons. Each level introduces new features that open up different ways to explore the land around you. The game, which is expected to launch sometime this year, was developed by Canadian developer Snowman.

The company also announced an upcoming game called Desta: The Memories Between. The game will see players overcome broken relationships and a tragic family event through a ball game. The title was developed by United Kingdom-based Ustwo Games and is launching sometime in 2022.

Netflix's upcoming Terra Nil title is a strategy city-building game with an emphasis on the climate crisis. The game is about ecosystem reconstruction and turning a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise. The title was developed by South Africa-based Free Lives and published by Devolver Digital. The game is launching sometime in 2022.

Another game coming to the service is called Reigns: Three Kingdom, which was inspired by the Chinese epic, The Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Players will be thrown into the final years of the Han dynasty. The game was developed by United Kingdom-based Nerial Limited and published by United States-based Devolver Digital. The game is launching sometime this year.

Another game coming to the service sometime this year is called Wild Things: Animal Adventures where players will rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build their dream habitat in the match-three adventure game. The title was developed by United States-based Jam City.

The company also announced a new game called Raji: An Ancient Epic where a young girl has been chosen to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. The game was developed by India-based Nodding Heads and is going to roll out sometime this year.

Lastly, Netflix is adding a game called Spiritfarer where you play a ferry master to the deceased. You need to build a boat to explore the world and then befriend and care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife. The game was developed by Canada-based Thunder Lotus Games and is launching sometime this year.

These upcoming games will join the 22 titles currently available in Netflix's gaming catalog, including Stranger Things 3: The Game, Stranger Things: 1984, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, Asphalt Xtreme, Krispee Street, Moonlighter, Exploding Kittens: The Game, Knittens and more.

To access the titles on Android, you need to tap on the new Games tab in the Netflix app for Android where the games are listed. After selecting a title, users are directed to the Google Play Store to install the games, as you would any other app. Once the games are downloaded, they are available to play at any time by tapping them within the Netflix app or on the home screen of an Android device. For iOS, Netflix uses a similar system where users are directed to Apple’s App Store for the downloads. The games will also require users to authenticate with their Netflix membership information in order to begin playing.

Netflix launched its gaming service in November 2021 and has been adding new games to its catalog every month. Currently, the titles are free to play and don’t include any in-app purchases. The company sees games as a means of growing and maintaining its existing subscriber base.