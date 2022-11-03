Here's what you need to know about Netflix's Basic with Ads plan

By the time you read this article, Netflix will have started rolling out its new “Basic with Ads” plan. After years of resisting investor pressure, the company, following its first subscriber decline in a decade, announced this past April it would begin offering an ad-supported tier. Here's everything you need to know about the company's latest offering.

How is Basic with Ads different from other Netflix plans?

Besides featuring ads (more on that in a moment), the tier will limit you to streaming content at 720p. Additionally, you won’t be able to watch every title in Netflix’s library, and you won’t be able to download shows and films for offline viewing.

How much does the plan cost?

In the US, Basic with Ads is priced at $7 per month.

How many ads will I see?

According to Netflix, Basic with Ads subscribers can expect to see an average of four to five minutes of advertisements per hour of content. Initially, the company plans to play spots that are between 15 and 30 seconds long, though you’ll see them both before and during shows and films. The company will employ “broad” targeting, using criteria like your country and genre preference to inform the ads it shows you

Where is the plan available?

Starting this week, the Basic with Ads plan is available in 12 countries: the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain. The company expects to launch the tier in more countries over time.

How do I switch to the new plan?

On either your computer or phone, visit the Netflix website and sign into your existing account. Click or tap on “Account,” and then “Change plan.” There, you’ll see the option to select from any one of the company’s four currently available tiers. Once you confirm you want to switch to the Basic with Ads plan, Netflix will move you over to it at the start of your next billing cycle.