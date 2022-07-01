Netflix briefly went down for some users after the new 'Stranger Things' episodes debuted Friday morning, according to outage reports

"Stranger Things" season four, volume two. Netflix

Netflix briefly crashed for some early Friday, users reported on Downdetector.com and Twitter.

New episodes of "Stranger Things" dropped the same day.

Reports spiked on Downdetector.com around the time the episodes dropped.

Netflix briefly crashed for some early Friday morning, users reported on Downdetector.com and Twitter, as new episodes of "Stranger Things" premiered.

Reports spiked on the outage-tracking site Downdetector.com around 3 am ET Friday morning, the same time the episodes dropped. Nearly 15,000 outages were reported on the website at that time.

Some users also took to Twitter to voice their confusion and displeasure. One tweeted, "Y'all I didn't wait 3 years for this finale for netflix to crash on me."

Another tweeted, "stayed up for hours just for netflix to crash."

The total number of outages was likely a small sliver of Netflix's 220 million subscribers. But it further shows how popular, and vital, "Stranger Things" is for Netflix at a time when the streaming giant is losing subscribers and facing slowing revenue growth.

The first volume of season four, which was released in May, quickly became the streamer's biggest English-language TV premiere, with 930 million hours viewed globally in its first 28 days of release.

The viewership for volume two, which is what debuted Friday and includes the final two supersized episodes of the season, will be added to volume one's total for Netflix's all-time ranking.

But "Stranger Things" season four still has a ways to go to top Netflix's overall biggest show of all time: the Korean-language series "Squid Game," which was watched for 1.65 billion hours in its first month.

