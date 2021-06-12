Netflix and CD Projekt Red are hosting a 'The Witcher' convention on July 9th

The Witcher fans, you may want to turn down any and all invitations to hang out on July 9th. Yes, it's a Friday, but it's also when Netflix and CD Projekt Red are holding a virtual The Witcher convention with events that tackle both the games and live action series. The developer says it won't be announcing a new game during WitcherCon, but you can expect standard convention fare. There will be deep dives into the making of (as well as behind-the-scenes footage for) not just the show and the games, but also the anime film and franchise merch.

The convention will also feature interactive panels that put a spotlight on people who brought the games and the show to life. Plus, there will be expert explorations of The Witcher lore. WitcherCon will stream on Netflix and CD Projekt Red's YouTube and Twitch channels. The event will be available for streaming at 1PM ET on July 9th, but there will be a second streaming airing at 9PM with content unique to it.

Geralt, meet Geralt.



In addition to announcing WitcherCon, Netflix has also released a trailer for The Witcher's second season. While it's only a few seconds long, it teases Ciri's story in season 2, which (unfortunately) doesn't have a premiere date yet.