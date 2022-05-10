U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,033.65
    +42.41 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,369.88
    +124.18 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,865.04
    +241.80 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.17
    -5.91 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.88
    -3.21 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    -15.40 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.32 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9710
    -0.1080 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3690
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,742.72
    -11.19 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.98
    +23.78 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Netflix could introduce its ad-supported plan as soon as this year

Lauren Forristal
·3 min read

After years of denying the possibility of advertising on the streaming platform, Netflix is wasting no time getting the ball rolling on its lower-priced ad-supported tier, which could appear on the platform in the next six months or so.

As reported by The New York Times, Netflix told employees that the streaming giant was looking to bring the ad-supported tier to the platform by the end of the year.

The company had a change of heart in its last earnings call when Co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings announced, “…one way to increase the price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising. And those who have followed Netflix know that I've been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much I'm a fan of that, I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice."

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

Netflix has grown its brand by delivering a better, ad-free consumer experience. Introducing ads is a huge shift for the streamer and shows just how much the competition is heating up.

In the earnings call, Hastings said that it would take a couple of years before the ads produced "material volume" -- that is, paid off in terms of added revenue from price-sensitive subscribers. But the exec hinted that the company was keen to launch ads sooner rather than later.

For instance, when asked if Netflix would first test ads in a few small markets at first -- which is how Netflix typically tries out new products -- Hastings said the company would not need to do so when it came to launching ads.

"No," he replied, in response to the investor's question about tests. "I think it's pretty clear that it's working for Hulu. Disney is doing it. HBO did it. I don't think we have a lot of doubt that it works -- that all those companies have figured it out...So I think we'll really get in."

The company additionally pointed out that it's a lot easier to get started with an ad-supported tier than it was in years past, as it can now leverage other companies' services for managing the ad-matching and data portion of the business, and it could simply serve as a publisher.

Given Reed's comments and the current state of its business, it's not surprising to find Netlix moving quickly to adopt the ad-supported tier.

Netflix declined to comment on The NYT's report of a possible Q4 launch, but stressed that ad-free plans would still be available to those who preferred to view Netflix without commercials.

It was also reported in this note that the ad-supported tier would be introduced "in tandem with our broader plans to charge for sharing."

In the Q1 earnings report, Netflix had told investors about its loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022, which helps explain why the company plans on charging members engaged in password sharing.

Additional reporting: Sarah Perez

Netflix shares down more than 20% after losing 200,000 subscribers in first quarter

Netflix says it will eventually charge more if you share your account

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022 - NYT

    Netflix Inc could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan by the end of the year, earlier than originally planned, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/10/business/media/netflix-commercials.html?searchResultPosition=1 on Tuesday. The streaming pioneer is also planning to start cracking down on password sharing among its subscriber base around the same time, the report said, citing an internal note to employees. Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Netflix's ad-supported plan and password sharing fees may arrive this year

    The company is playing catch up to other services with more affordable plans.

  • After Trillions in Losses, Asia’s Stock Rout Looks Far From Over

    (Bloomberg) -- All signs point to more losses ahead for Asian equities after a four-month slump that has wiped out over $2 trillion in value. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutChina’s Covid curbs and

  • AMC tops earnings estimates, stock rises premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for AMC.

  • Man plays U.S. Open local qualifier as fantasy football league punishment, shoots 40-over 112

    There aren't many bad days on the golf course, but this might be one of them.

  • Christine Quinn Reportedly Quit the Oppenheim Group Before 'Selling Sunset' Reunion

    Christine Quinn missed out on all the tea on Netflix's Selling Sunset reunion last week due to...

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Why GoodRx Stock Got Hammered Today

    The stock market is in free fall right now, but it's far worse for shares of prescription-drug discounter GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX). The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed yesterday. While Q1 results exceeded management's guidance, the company's forward guidance -- or lack thereof -- sparked major concerns from investors today.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Teladoc's Stock Is on Life Support -- Can It Be Revived?

    Leading telemedicine provider Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) was already experiencing a rough 2022 when it reported its first-quarter earnings on April 27. Heading into that earnings release, shares were down 39% for the year -- and it's only gotten worse from there.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha