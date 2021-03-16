U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' show has finished filming in New Zealand

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Netflix officially announced its live-action Cowboy Bebop series back in 2018, and after some delays, filming for season one of the has finally finished in New Zealand. We got our first peek at the set in October of 2019, before an injury to star John Cho and the coronavirus pandemic put things on hold.

The Funimation blog — which helpfully notes that its service is the place where you can stream the original anime — points out an Instagram post from Faye Valentine actress Daniella Pineda where she revealed filming has wrapped. Beyond Cho and Pineda, Mustafa Shakir is playing Jet Black, and other cast members were announced on Twitter last fall.

Deadline confirmed the news with Netflix, so now we're just waiting to find out when the surely effects-heavy series will be ready for streaming.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Daniella Pineda (@notdaniellapineda)

  • AstraZeneca 'under pressure' as Europe reviews COVID-19 vaccine

    Europe's top medical watchdog, the European Medicine Agency (EMA), is reviewing any link between the jab and blood clotting. An official verdict is due on Thursday.

  • Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

    Baikal-GVD will help scientists study the history of the universe.

  • All four Indiana Jones movies are coming home in 4K on June 8th

    The 'Indiana Jones' movies will finally be released in 4K with Dolby Vison HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on June 8th.

  • Taiwanese horror game ‘Devotion’ returns after China controversy

    After it was pulled from Steam and GOG, the Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is back on sale.

  • Woman allegedly made deepfakes to kick rivals off daughter's cheerleading squad

    A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly creating deepfake videos to get rivals kicked off her daughter's cheerleading squad.

  • Elon Musk changes job title to “Technoking of Tesla”

    Watch out, Littlefinger: the automaker’s CFO is now "Master of Coin."

  • Thanks to a fan, Rockstar is fixing GTA Online's slow PC loading times

    GTA Online fans can thank one of their own for an upcoming fix for the game's infamous loading times on PC.

  • Bank of England Breaks From ECB’s Effort to Curb Market Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $15 Billion Treasury ETF Drops 20% From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- By one measure, the decade-long bull market in bonds is over.The $15 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a widely watched exchange-traded fund for longer-term government bonds, fell for a second day Friday, losing as much as 2.3%. That extended its decline from an August peak to 20%, meeting a common definition of a bear market.The Treasury rout accelerated in recent weeks as vaccines and government stimulus boosted bets on an economic recovery and inflation, with yields climbing to pre-pandemic levels. Rates on 10-year Treasury notes are at 1.63%, poised for the highest since February last year. Long-duration bonds have been hardest hit, with 30-year Treasuries suffering their fourth-worst start of a year during the past century, data from Bank of America show.“We believe 2020 marked the secular low point for inflation and interest rates,” BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients. “The 40-year bull market in bonds is over.”Investors are taking note. They pulled $15.4 billion out of bond funds in the week through March 10, the biggest withdrawal in a year, according to BofA and EPFR Global data.Given rates are still low on a historic basis, more losses may be in store for bond investors, according to Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede.“We’re very cautious of the downside risk to the fixed-income part of our clients’ portfolios,” he said. “And that’s particularly why we are underweight core fixed-income at this time.”(Corrects title of Reynolds in second-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil’s Bleeding Real Needs Big Rate Hike, Not Just a Band-Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The central bank’s aggressive intervention last week saved Brazil’s real from its lowest point in almost a year. But for the currency to have any chance of avoiding a fresh drop to a record low, policy makers may need to go big and bold at their interest-rate decision this week.Central bankers are staring down a weakening currency that’s fueling faster inflation, but also mindful that being too aggressive with their first interest-rate hike in six years could curb desperately needed economic growth. Last week, they pumped the equivalent of $3.2 billion into the market and, to traders’ surprise, did so when the currency was already gaining on the day. That’s a change of tack for policy makers who historically only step in to curb outsized losses in a bid to avoid inflation.The strategy worked, helping the real break a four-week losing streak, while also fueling a debate on whether the interventions were aimed at easing pressure for a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes.While most analysts predict a 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, currency traders say it would take a full percentage point to really bolster the real, already among the worst performers in emerging markets this year. The decision is one of the biggest tests thus far for central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.“The best course of action would be to start with an aggressive 100 basis point hike,” said Alvaro Vivanco, a strategist at NatWest Markets. But “these interventions increase the chance of only 50 basis points.”Brazil is poised to become the first major central bank in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era, a sharp contrast to developed markets where policy makers are busy reassuring investors that borrowing costs will stay suppressed for the foreseeable future. But economists say Brazil’s unique situation means the central bank has little choice at this point.The real has been hit from all sides this year -- battered by the government’s spending frenzy, fears of a comeback for a former president who has turned decidedly more left wing, and a Covid toll that’s one of the worst in the world.But investors’ desire for a rate hike isn’t only motivated by the real’s slump. If anything, its underperformance is just a glimmer of the slew of bad news that could justify higher borrowing costs.Brazil’s inflation surged to a four-year high of 5.2% last month and bond-market forecasts for price increases are nearing the upper-bound of the central bank’s target range. The government is set to boost consumption through another round of cash handouts of as much as 44 billion reais ($7.9 billion), after doling out $57 billion last year, threatening more price pressure. This has led economists to bet on a weaker currency, faster inflation and higher interest rates, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.Politics aren’t helping. President Jair Bolsonaro scared off investors after replacing the chief executive officer of state-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a spat on fuel prices, raising fears of interventionism. A few weeks later, a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening room for him to run for office next year.The Lula episode sent the real to the weakest level in 10 months before the rout eased as U.S. Treasury yields came of their highs. The central bank took advantage of investors’ increased appetite for risk assets and sold dollars even as the real was already gaining, fueling a 4.8% two-day rally in the currency. It ended the week slightly stronger at 5.56 per dollar.The interventions provided temporary relief, but traders say they need meaningfully higher rates to really buttress the real. NatWest’s Vivanco estimates a half-point increase will lead the real to weaken 1.2%, while a 75 basis point move would trigger a small gain of 0.3% and a full percentage point hike would boost the currency by 2.9%.“If the central bank hadn’t intervened and then delivered just 50 basis points, the real would easily reach 6 per dollar,” said Italo Abucater, the Sao Paulo-based head of foreign-exchange trading at Tullett Prebon Brasil. “Ideally, we should end the year with interest rates around 6%, but honestly I don’t believe this will happen.”Abucater, who also says only a hike to 3% this week would boost the real, expects the central bank to increase rates to 4.5% or 5% by the end of the year. This will likely “frustrate the market” and send the real to 6.3 or even 6.5 per dollar, he predicts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the currency at 5.14 per dollar by the end of the year.The real is down 7.9% this year against the dollar, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Both local and foreign investors have been increasing their short positions since the start of the year, according to local exchange B3 data. Swap rates imply a 64 basis point hike this week, up from a prediction of 32 basis points a month ago and 4 basis points at the end of last year.The central bank “is likely to find it difficult to meet the wide-ranging rate hike expectations without jeopardizing the economic recovery,” said Melanie Fischinger, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “So in the near term, the big bailout for the Brazilian real is unlikely to materialize.”(Adds central bank survey in ninth paragraph, updates Bloomberg survey forecast in third to last paragraph and the Brazilian real and swap rates pricing in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.

    Scientists are putting new effort into understanding the troubling symptoms of long Covid. These patients are waiting for answers.

  • World’s Best Currency Seen Moving Higher Amid BOC Tapering Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar is outperforming all of its major peers this year, and several analysts see room for more gains as the economic recovery picks up, bolstering speculation about reduced stimulus.Data showing stronger-than-expected job growth in February provided the impetus for the loonie to climb to a three-year high on Friday, even as the U.S. currency rose against the majority of its global peers on the back of surging Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar has eked out an advance of about 2% so far in 2021, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg against the greenback.Strategists see the potential for more gains as a stronger economy makes it more likely that the Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases. While the central bank maintained its policy rate this month and signaled it won’t change it until 2023, bets on a stimulus reduction have grown.The Bank of Canada might “feel the pressure” to deliver tapering at its April decision, analysts at ING Bank NV including Chris Turner wrote. “Signs of materially rising inflation may see investors starting to doubt the BOC 2023 forward guidance, and possibly add some pressure to Canadian front-end rates. All this may help the Canadian dollar weather some fresh USD strength.”Amid Friday’s price surge, TD Securities exited its short New Zealand dollar versus loonie trade, with a profit of 2.48%. It still favors the Canadian dollar on the crosses and remains short the euro versus the loonie.For Erik Nelson, a strategist at Wells Fargo, there’s been a recovery in risk sentiment, which is a “key factor of support” for the Canadian currency. He expects it to continue outperforming against most of its Group-of-10 peers.Read: Loonie’s Surprise Move May See It Breach 1.20, Scotiabank SaysThe loonie has also been far less susceptible to rising U.S. yields because Canadian rates still hold a premium to their American counterparts through the intermediate part of the curve, Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera wrote in a Friday note. The 10-year spread remains in favor of the dollar, but the gap has tightened.This dynamic means that the U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate could “come under additional pressure,” said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Crude prices also remain “somewhat firm,” providing another tailwind for the Canadian currency.The Federal Reserve’s policy decision on March 17 may present a risk to the upbeat outlook for the loonie. Should the Fed bring forward its expected liftoff timeline, that would spark a selloff in rates, supporting the dollar against most currencies, Rai said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Americans wait impatiently for their stimulus checks

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain. Its chief executive officer said the company would be governed by a wide group of shareholders, and the stock has surged more than 42% in the past three days. Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020, while Wanda Sports Group Co.’s American depositary receipts were delisted in January after losing more than two-thirds of their value since they began trading in July 2019. Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with AMC stock move in fifth paragraph, Wanda Sports delisting in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Appears to Have Bought Back $5 Billion of Stock in 2021

    (BRKA) continued its strong pace of stock buybacks in the first two months of 2021, repurchasing about $5 billion of stock based on a Barron’s calculation. The repurchases follow the roughly $9 billion of buybacks in both the third and fourth quarter of 2020, as CEO Warren Buffett ramped up the buying. Investors took comfort from the heavy late-year stock buyback as a sign that Buffett viewed the stock as appealing.