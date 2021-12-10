Netlix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop is over after one disappointing season

Netflix has canceled its much-hyped and equally maligned Cowboy Bebop adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant decided against renewing the series. The decision comes just three weeks after the show's November 19th premiere. Like with many of its other high-profile cancellations, Netflix is said to have weighed the show's viewership numbers with the potential cost of filming another season.

The cancellation shouldn't come as a surprise, however. Many reviews of Cowboy Bebop were critical of the adaptation. Here at Engadget, we said it was "everything wrong with nostalgia reboots." Even if the series had been better, it's safe to say it had an impossible task before it. Cowboy Bebop is one of the most-loved anime series in history. For many western fans of a certain age, it was their introduction to the medium and they would have been critical of the final product no matter what direction the crew took it.