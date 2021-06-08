U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,227.26
    +0.74 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,599.82
    -30.42 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,924.91
    +43.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.76
    +24.58 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.02
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0410 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4150
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4910
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,583.14
    -547.58 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.13
    +10.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series starts streaming this fall

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Cowboy Bebop fans won’t have to watch much longer to revisit the world of Spike, Faye, Jet and Edward. Netflix will release its live-action adaptation of the legendary Sunrise anime this fall, the company announced during day two of its Geeked Week programming. What’s more, original series composer Yoko Kanno is writing the adaptation’s soundtrack.

That’s not all genre fans have to look forward to this fall, however. In October, Netflix will release the second season of supernatural horror series Locke & Key following its initial 10-episode run last year. And speaking of second seasons, Netflix has renewed Shadow and Bone. That’s a quick turnaround considering the series premiered on April 23rd. Netflix didn’t share an expected release date, but the second season is likely to adapt Siege and Storm, the second book in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse trilogy.

Recommended Stories