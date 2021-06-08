Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series starts streaming this fall

Cowboy Bebop fans won’t have to watch much longer to revisit the world of Spike, Faye, Jet and Edward. Netflix will release its live-action adaptation of the legendary Sunrise anime this fall, the company announced during day two of its Geeked Week programming. What’s more, original series composer Yoko Kanno is writing the adaptation’s soundtrack.

