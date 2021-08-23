U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.38
    +42.71 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,382.54
    +262.46 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,923.05
    +208.39 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.09
    +29.49 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.45
    +3.31 (+5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +23.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    +0.0100 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7860
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,573.81
    +1,032.56 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.85
    -8.59 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.31
    +25.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series arrives on November 19th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Netflix's live-action adaptation of classic anime Cowboy Bebop has been a long time coming, and the show finally has a release date. The 10-episode first season will start streaming on November 19th.

Although Netflix hasn't posted a trailer just yet, it provided a first proper look at Cowboy Bebop in a bunch of photos. The images show John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) in character, as well as an adorable corgi.

Live-action adaptations of anime haven't typically been well-received (here's looking at you, Ghost in the Shell). There's pressure on Netflix to get this take on Cowboy Bebop right, but things are looking promising. The core cast looks great in the first batch of images, while some key creatives from the 1998 anime are involved. Legendary composer Yoko Kanno returns, while original director Shinichirō Watanabe consulted on the Netflix show.

Production started in 2019 but it was paused for eight months after Cho sustained a knee injury on the set. Filming eventually wrapped in March.

Cowboy Bebop
Cowboy Bebop

