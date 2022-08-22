Netflix explores cloud gaming as it looks for new hires

Netflix requests the help of cloud gaming specialists in its recent job listing posts, a possible hint at what's to come for its ongoing gaming venture. As noted by Protocol, the company is on the hunt for a security product manager with experience handling "cloud gaming challenges,” a rendering engineer who can support Netflix's “cloud gaming service,” and other related positions.

If the company were to launch a cloud gaming service similar to PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna, this would help it branch out beyond mobile, bringing its games to TVs and PCs without relying on game consoles.

Netflix told TechCrunch, “We are always looking for great talent to join our teams and are constantly exploring new product opportunities to enhance our member experience. We have nothing else to share at this time.”

The streamer is still expanding its mobile games library with the recent launches of “Into the Breach” and “Behind Your Eyes,” among others. According to Apptopia, less than 1% of Netflix’s subscriber base play its mobile games, even though they're free for those with a Netflix login. The streaming service has around 221 million subscribers, and only an average of 1.7 million daily users play Netflix games.

While its mobile games aren't exactly popular, maybe a cloud gaming service will catch the attention of more gamers.

The cloud gaming market continues to grow as gamers flock to cloud gaming services since they can access games without paying for expensive hardware. In fact, the global cloud gaming market size is expected to reach a whopping $20.94 billion by the year 2030, according to market research store Research and Markets. Last year, the global cloud gaming market had $1.6 billion in revenue.