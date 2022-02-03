U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.35
    -53.03 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,344.98
    -284.35 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,189.62
    -227.93 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.04
    -18.47 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.71
    -0.55 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -15.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.59 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    +0.0103 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8400
    +0.0740 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8850
    +0.4350 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,715.59
    -967.61 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.04
    -5.01 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.15
    -38.85 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Netflix finally lets users clean up their 'Continue Watching' row. This is how you do it

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Tired of staring down a seemingly endless row of shows and movies Netflix wants you to "Continue Watching?"

The streaming giant is finally giving users the option to remove a show or movie from their "Continue Watching" section.

Netflix confirmed details of the update in a recent blog post.

To do this on the app, click on the three dots stacked vertically, then go to "remove from row." If you're watching on TV, click on the show or movie and select "Remove from Continue Watching." If you change your mind, you can select the back arrow to undo the removal.

10 IPHONE TRICKS: Want to draw on photos or check your heart rate?

THE LATEST TECH NEWS DELIVERED TO YOU: Subscribe to the Talking Tech newsletter

"This new button lets you constantly keep your ‘Continue Watching’ row fresh and filled with the shows and movies you can’t wait to watch," said Christine Doig-Cardet, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a blog post.

Last month, Netflix announced it was raising prices again. In the U.S. and Canada, its basic plan will start at $9.99, up from $8.99 previously.

The popular Standard plan, which supports high-definition content and allows users to watch separately on two screens, jumps from $13.99 to $15.49. The Premium plan will jump $2 to $19.99 a month.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix 'Continue Watching': Users can finally clean in up

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Solana's SOL Tumbles 10% After $326M Wormhole Exploit

    An exploit on Wormhole, a bridge between solana and ethereum blockchain, caused losses for SOL traders.

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls

    The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. Will Meta's Apple issues cost The Trade Desk, too?

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • Apple Makes Progress in India as iPhone Sales Rise 34% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet, a sign the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring

  • Haivision Supports SMPTE ST 2110 Enabling IP Broadcast Transformation

    Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that the Makito X4, the company's flagship real-time video encoder, now features SMPTE ST 2110 input support bringing broadcasters flexible options for decentralized IP workflows.

  • Exclusive-iPhone flaw exploited by second Israeli spy firm-sources

    A flaw in Apple's software exploited by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group to break into iPhones in 2021 was simultaneously abused by a competing company, according to five people familiar with the matter. QuaDream, the sources said, is a smaller and lower profile Israeli firm that also develops smartphone hacking tools intended for government clients. The two rival businesses gained the same ability last year to remotely break into iPhones, according to the five sources, meaning that both firms could compromise Apple phones without an owner needing to open a malicious link.

  • Investors expect Nokia to give bolder guidance, resume dividends

    After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue. Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment. "The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Cardano Reports January Data and Proposes a Network Update

    Over the past month, active wallets increased by 12.24%, and Cardano’s update proposal marks the start of its new scaling phase.

  • Aptiv, Audi invest $285 million in software company TTTech Auto

    Auto technology supplier Aptiv PLC and Volkswagen AG's Audi brand are investing a combined $285 million in vehicle software company TTTech Auto, giving the Austrian firm a valuation of $1 billion, the companies said. TTTech Auto designs software that auto manufacturers can use to manage data flowing from sensors and safety systems used to automate driving. The company's Motionwise software also helps engineers develop new automated driving and safety software more quickly.

  • Sony Drops After Disappointing PlayStation Sales and Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. fell as much as 8.6% in Tokyo on Thursday after cutting its PlayStation 5 sales forecast and announcing weaker-than-expected results from its gaming division over the holiday period.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden C

  • Long-Term Buyers Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Drop to $33K

    A metric tracking long-term holders suggests that investors have continued to accumulate the asset despite a recent fall in prices.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Microsoft has reportedly killed its plans for the HoloLens 3

    The future of Microsoft's HoloLens is reportedly uncertain as the company struggles to put together a coherent mixed reality strategy.