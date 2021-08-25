Netflix's next fan event is named 'TUDUM' after its signature sound

Netflix has announced its first-ever global fan event, TUDUM (say it out loud, it's fun). It's named after the sound that plays alongside the Netflix logo whenever you start watching something on the service. The company says TUDUM will be a three-hour event full of news, trailers and exclusive clips from more than 70 series, movies and specials, with appearances from some of Netflix's biggest stars.

The goal of TUDUM is "to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe" and surely create some buzz around many of these shows and movies. Among the projects that Netflix will showcase are Stranger Things , The Witcher , Cobra Kai , Money Heist , Bridgerton , The Crown , Ozark , The Umbrella Academy and Red Notice (a blockbuster heist film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds). Cowboy Bebop is also on the docket, so perhaps Netflix will show the first trailer from the upcoming series during the event.