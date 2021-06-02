Netflix's next interactive show is a mindfulness experience from Headspace

On June 15th, Netflix's growing catalog of interactive shows will include an experience from meditation app Headspace. If you already use the platform, you'll have a good idea of what to expect. Once you decide whether you want to meditate, relax or fall asleep, the soothing voice of Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe will guide you through a breathing exercise that will change depending on how you're feeling that day. This isn't so much a Choose Your Own Adventure in the way that Bandersnatch was, it's more something that you can return to frequently — though it seems you won't have access to the same breadth of exercises that are available to Headspace subscribers.

Unwind Your Mind is the final of three shows Netflix ordered from Headspace for 2021. The first, Headspace Guide to Mediation, came out at the start of the year. The series saw Puddicombe highlight the different benefits of meditation across eight 20-minute episodes. A mediation experience might seem like a usual choice for an interactive show, but this is precisely the kind of variety Netflix promised when it said it would double down on the format following the success of Bandersnatch.