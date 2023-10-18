Netflix hikes prices in the UK

Netflix pinned the strong results on the company’s crackdown on password sharing and highlighted the popularity of shows, including Top Boy - Ian West/PA Wire

Netflix is raising prices in the UK as the maker of The Crown looks to boost profits following a jump in subscribers.

The tech giant said it will increase prices for some customers in Britain, as well as the US and France, as subscriptions grew to 247m despite wider troubles in the media industry.

The price of Netflix’s “basic” plan will increase by £1 to £7.99 per month in the UK, while its most expensive subscription will increase by £2 to £17.99.

The cost of its ad-supported and “standard” subscriptions will remain unchanged.

It comes after Netflix reported an 8.8m increase in customers in the third quarter – its strongest growth in years.

Netflix chiefs pinned the strong results on the company’s crackdown on password sharing.

Subscribers must now pay an additional £4.99 per month to share their account with another household.

They also highlighted the popularity of shows including Top Boy and Sex Education.

Netflix has shifted its focus from subscriber growth to profits as tough competition from the likes of Amazon and Disney, as well as the cost of living crisis, have prompted many consumers to cut back.

Yet the figures show the company has continued to grow its subscriber base despite the ban on password sharing.

Netflix also said it had seen strong growth in its ad-funded tier, which now accounts for roughly 30pc of new sign-ups.

Overall, revenues hit $8.5bn in the third quarter, while profits of $1.7bn were ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The company forecast free cash flow of $6.5bn for the year, up from previous forecasts of $5bn, as it spent less on new films and TV shows because of the Hollywood strikes.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said: “We’ve shown that with discipline and a focus on the long term, you can build a strong, sustainable streaming business.”

