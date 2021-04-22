Netflix recruits the Hype House's TikTok megastars for a reality show

Netflix is turning to social media influencers for an upcoming reality series. The untitled show will follow members of the Hype House, a collective of major TikTok personalities. The series will center around “some of the world’s biggest social media stars,” according to Variety . They include Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.

The group is based in a mansion (or "collab house") in Los Angeles, where the members collaborate on content. Production is underway on the show, which will depict the members' relationships, fame and next steps in their lives.

Annon, Hudson, Petrou and Warren founded the Hype House in 2019 along with Daisy Keech, who left in March 2020. In case you're wondering just how influential the Hype House is, a TikTok account for it has 20 million followers, while more than 6 million followers keep up with its Instagram account. That's before you take into account the members' own massive fanbases — they each have at least 8 million TikTok followers.

If Netflix is looking for its next big hit, tapping into the power and influence of the Hype House isn't a bad idea at all. Fans who meticulously follow the members' movements will surely flock to watch the show whenever it starts streaming and perhaps give Netflix a welcome boost to its subscriber numbers .