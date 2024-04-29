Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 83% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Netflix's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 21 shareholders own 50% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 83% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Netflix, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Netflix?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Netflix already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Netflix's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Netflix. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.5% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.2% of common stock, and Capital Research and Management Company holds about 6.4% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 21 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Netflix

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Netflix, Inc. in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$2.2b of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Netflix. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

