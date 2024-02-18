Netflix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NFLX) high institutional ownership speaks for itself as stock continues to impress, up 4.0% over last week

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Netflix's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

50% of the business is held by the top 21 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 82% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week’s 4.0% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The one-year return on investment is currently 68% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Netflix, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Netflix?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Netflix does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Netflix, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Netflix is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.4% of shares outstanding. With 7.1% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 21 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Netflix

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Netflix, Inc. in their own names. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own US$2.2b worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Netflix. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

