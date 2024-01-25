Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Shareholders of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to US$545 following its latest full-year results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$34b and statutory earnings per share of US$12.03. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Netflix

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Netflix's 48 analysts is for revenues of US$38.3b in 2024. This reflects a solid 14% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 35% to US$16.70. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$38.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.79 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 14% to US$550. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Netflix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$700 and the most bearish at US$335 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Netflix'shistorical trends, as the 14% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 14% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that Netflix is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Netflix's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Netflix going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also see whether Netflix is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.