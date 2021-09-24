Netflix's stylish 'Kate: Collateral Damage' heads to Steam on October 22nd

Netflix’s recent foray into video games continues. On Friday, the company announced the existence of Kate: Collateral Damage. Like Eden Unearthed , the VR experience we saw make the media rounds earlier in the week, the new game is a tie-in to a recently released Netflix original. In this case, it’s here to promote the release of action thriller Kate, which stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a deadly assassin.

Netflix describes Kate: Collateral Damage as an time-attack, action roguelike. If you’ve played games like Hotline Miami and Katana Zero, you have a good idea of the setup. Each enemy in Kate: Collateral Damage only takes a single hit or two to dispatch, but the same is true of your character.

Much like in the movie, Kate is poisoned by a substance called Polonium 204, leaving her with only 24 hours to live. How that plays out in the game is that the more efficiently you can take out enemies, the more time you’ll have to complete a run. Since most firearms have limited ammo, you’ll also need to get creative and adapt your tactics to the moment.

The clock is ticking, you have 24 hours and ONLY revenge on your mind. 🔥 KATE: COLLATERAL DAMAGE is coming to Steam on October 22nd. pic.twitter.com/8HHGqty3GS — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 24, 2021

Kate: Collateral Damage arrives on Steam on October 22nd. You can wishlist the game today.